Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Ted Lasso’ Crosses 1 Billion Viewing Minutes With Finale as ‘FUBAR’ Continues to Lead Overall Titles

It’s a bittersweet goodbye for “Ted Lasso.” During the May 29-June 4 viewing window, the series jumped 62% in viewership from the previous week on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 chart, pushing it to No. 3 on the list of overall titles with 1.2 billion minutes.

According to Nielsen, the Apple TV+ title first appeared on its Streaming Top 10 list rankers midway through Season 2 in 2021. In total, it has made the overall list 11 times, and the originals list 19 times. Throughout the weekly episodic releases of Season 3, which premiered March 15, Ted has made the overall list in 9 of the 12 weeks, and has landed itself on the originals list in all 12 weeks.

The finale episode, which was released on May 31, 2023, received 529 million viewing minutes by itself this week, marking the highest weekly total for a single episode of ‘Ted Lasso’ ever. Since the show was released in August of 2020, Ted Lasso has generated almost 25 billion viewing minutes in total.

