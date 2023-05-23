Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Series ‘Land Man’ Casts Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland Alongside Billy Bob Thornton

Michelle Randolph and Jacob Lofland have joined Billy Bob Thornton in the upcoming Taylor Sheridan series “Land Man” at Paramount+, Variety has learned. In addition, Variety has learned exclusively that Ali Larter will star in the series as well.

Per the official logline, the series “is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.” It is based on the podcast “Boomtown.”

Randolph will star as Ainsley Norris, described as “the wild and strong-willed seventeen-year-old daughter of Tommy Norris (Thornton).” Lofland will play Cooper Norris, “Tommy’s son, who is new to the demanding work in the oil and gas fields of west Texas.” Larter will play Angela, Tommy’s ex-wife.

The role reunites Sheridan and Randolph, as she most recently starred in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923.” She is also known for roles in films like “The Resort” and “5 Years Apart.” She is repped by D2 Management and Gang Tyre.

Lofland broke out with his debut role as Neckbone in the 2012 film “Mud” opposite Matthew McConaughey and Tye Sheridan. He has since gone on to star in the “Maze Runner” film franchise and shows like “Justified,” “Texas Rising,” and “The Son.” He is also set to appear in the sequel “Joker: Folie à Deux.” He is repped by APA and Entertainment 360.

In television, Larter is known for her roles in shows like the hit NBC drama “Heroes,” starring in the series throughout its four season run at the broadcaster. In film, she is known for starring in popular features like “Varsity Blues, “Legally Blonde,” “House on Haunted Hill,” and “Drive Me Crazy.” She also recently appeared in the show “The Rookie” and the films “The Last Victim” and “The Hater.” She is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Gersh.

“Land Man” is co-created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Sheridan executive produces under his Bosque Ranch Productions banner, which is currently under a rich overall deal at Paramount Global. Thornton also executive produces in addition to starring. David Glasser, ​David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari also executive produce via 101 Studios. Geyer Kosinski executive produces along with Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Development LLC, and Scott Brown and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer. MTV Entertainment Studios is producing the series.