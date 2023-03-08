Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Drama ‘Lioness’ at Paramount+ Adds Bassem Youssef (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ series “Lioness” has cast Bassem Youssef in a guest starring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Youssef will now appear in a cast that includes Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, Hannah Love Lanier, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman.

The official logline states that the show “is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Youssef will guest star as Amrohi, described as “a rags-to-riches billionaire businessman with ties to terrorism, building his own fortune by legitimate means before profiteering off the wars that destroy the Middle East he’s spent decades helping to rebuild.”

Youssef is an Egyptian comedian and media personality. He is known for his work on the web series “The B+ Show” as well as “Al Bernameg.” He has also recently appeared in the scripted comedy shows “Ramy” and “Mo.” He is repped by CAA, Goodman Genow, and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Sheridan created “Lioness” and also serves as executive producer. Variety exclusively reported in June 2022 that he was taking over as showrunner as well. Saldaña executive produces in addition to starring. Kidman executive produces via Blossom Films. David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat also executive produce. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.



