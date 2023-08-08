Tanya Rad Signs with CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Television and radio personality Tanya Rad has signed with CAA for representation. She continues to be represented by Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams.

During the weekdays, she hosts KIIS FM’s “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” and iHeartRadio’s “The Vibe With Tanya Rad & EJ.” Born and raised in Orange County, California, she started working for iHeartMedia while in college. Rad has been tapped to host multiple E! programs including “Live from the Red Carpet” for previous Billboard Music Awards and Academy Award shows, as well as E!’s “Daily Pop.” In 2018 and 2019, Rad, alongside her co-host Becca Tilley (“The Bachelor”), won the People’s Choice Award for Best Pop Podcast for her contribution on the show “Scrubbing In.” Aside from listening to her on the air or on podcasts, Rad’s fans stay up to date with her happenings through social media, where she boasts nearly 300 thousand followers.

Earlier this year, she added a new title to her catalog as she became an author. Rad released her debut book “The Sunshine Mind: 100 Days to Finding the Hope and Joy You Want,” which she co-wrote with “Giving Back Generation” host Raquelle Stevens.

Rad has also partnered with various lifestyle brands including Good American, obé Fitness, Brooks, and Ford, among others, and is passionate about health and wellness, and cultivating communities of modern women.