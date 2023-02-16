Tammy Filler Moves From E! News to NBCU Ad Deals

Tammy Filler is jumping from making headlines at E! to figuring out new connecting lines at NBCUniversal’s ad sales division.

Filler a longtime producer at NBC News’ “Today” who became editor in chief at E! News, will join NBCU’s advertising-sales unit as an executive vice president working on developing sponsorships and content integrations related to NBCU personalities and intellectual property. She will report to Josh Feldman, chief marketing officer for NBCU’s advertising and partnerships unit.

Since joining E! News in 2019, Filler joined E! News in 2019 and has worked to develop content efforts across properties including Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram. During her tenure, she has worked with the ad-sales division. Filler, who was won four Emmy Awards as a producer, over a ten-year period was executive producer of the fourth hour of “Today,” which she developed into a sub-brand of the franchise anchored by Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

She joins as part of a recent overhaul of NBCU’s ad-sales efforts.

Jenny Depper, previously vice president of digital for syndication studios, will l take on a new role as senior vice president of E! News Digital and report to Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of syndication studios and E! News, Depper, who joined NBCU in 2017, will assume oversight of digital strategy, audience & monetization, and content development across the business. In conjunction with Depper’s promotion, the search for a new digital strategy lead for syndication studios is currently underway. according to the company.

Meanwhile, Jamie Cutburth was named executive vice president of creative partnerships for NBCU’s ad-sales operations. Cutburth will work with clients across marketing, creative and the development of strategies that make use of NBCU’s broader portfolio of properties, including streaming, linear, social and digital.

More to come…