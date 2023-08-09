Why Sydney Sweeney Would Rather Play ‘Euphoria’s’ ‘Crazy’ Cassie Over Olivia From ‘The White Lotus’

Sydney Sweeney would rather play Cassie from “Euphoria” over Olivia from “The White Lotus” because of the character’s “challenging, crazy, deep” nature, she revealed in a game of This or That for Variety Cover Stars presented by Ford.

“Olivia is a fun, snarky character,” Sweeney said. “But Cassie challenges me in so many different ways because she is such a character. As an actor, that’s so much fun to play because you go to these places you may never have gone to before.”

She also dished that while she hasn’t “watched TV in maybe a year,” she’s a huge HGTV fan — specifically “Property Brothers.” “I love HGTV, it’s so nice to be able to just zone out and watch it,” she said.

Outside of the world of entertainment, Sweeney is a vintage car lover, so much so that the Emmy nominee has crafted her own collection, often revitalizing them herself. But which car is her favorite? “My Bronco,” she said. “I love my mustang too…[but] my dog Tank loves my Bronco, so I’d have to say Bronco.”

As for if she’d rather drive with manual or automatic transmission, Sweeney said: “I love manual cars, it’s really beautiful to be one with the vehicle. But driving in L.A. is so hard in a manual vehicle.”

“My Bronco was a manual for a couple of months, and it was more dangerous than it was fun,” she added. “I had to turn it into an automatic, so I think that if you can keep your car manual… but automatic in places that might be more safe.”

Watch the full video above.