‘Sweet Tooth’ To End With Season 3 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “Sweet Tooth” for a third and final season, which has already been filmed in New Zealand, the streamer announced.

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life. At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going,” said creator, showrunner and executive producer Jim Mickle.

Mickle continued, “Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in Season 1 or 2.”

Additionally, the series will be making a few additions to the cast in the forthcoming chapter. Rosalind Chao (“Better Things,” “Mulan”), who plays Zhao, has been upped to a series regular alongside Amy Seimetz (“No Sudden Move,” “Pet Sematary”), who plays Birdie. Cara Gee (“The Expanse,” “Call Of The Wild”) will join for Season 3 as a series regular with Ayazhan Dalabayeva. Gee will star as Siana and Dalabayeva as Nuka.

The news comes just shortly after the release of Season 2, which quickly earned 48.3 million hours viewed during its first four days of release following its April 27 debut.

In addition to Mickle, the series is executive produced by Beth Schwartz, Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr. through their Team Downey banner alongside Evan Moore, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. Mickle also serves as a director. “Sweet Tooth” is produced by Warner Bros. Television.