‘Sweet Tooth’ Announces April Premiere Date, Provides First Look at Second Season (TV News Roundup)

Netflix’s announced the second season “Sweet Tooth” will premiere on April 27 and released first-look images of the Emmy-winning show.

Season 2 will illustrate the Last Men holding Gus and the other hybrids captive. Gus has to find his strength in order to save his friends and discover the secrets of the Great Crumble. The show is based on Jeff Lemire’s DC comic book series.

The series features Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, Naledi Murray, Neil Sandilands, Marlon Williams, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. and Yonas Kibreab as well as narrator James Brolin.

Jim Mickle served as showrunner, executive producer, writer and director. Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran also executive produced alongside co-executive producer Evan Moore.

Also in today’s TV news:

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Entertainment attorney Alexa Whiteside was hired at Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) as vice president of business affairs, the production company announced Tuesday. In her new role, Whiteside will offer counsel to clients spanning across television, streaming and film from HMPG’s office in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Given our ambitious growth objectives for original program development, Alexa’s background and experience are an ideal fit as we expand the HMPG brand,” said HMPG President Frank Biancuzzo.

Whiteside hails from Ramo Law, a Los Angeles and New York-based entertainment law firm with an emphasis on production and distribution, where she served as a senior associate attorney. Her former responsibilities included providing business guidance to streamers like Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+ and Freeform as well as Sony Pictures Television and the Sundance Institute.

Before obtaining a law degree, Whiteside received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film and television production from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. While based in New York, Whiteside worked on film and television programming as an independent producer, a unit production manager and even a casting associate.

Whiteside concurrently operates as the vice chair of the Sports and Entertainment Law Section of the North Carolina Bar Association and a member of the Pro-Bono Awards Sub-Committee of the North Carolina Bar Foundation.

AWARDS

The Banff World Media Festival announced the nominees for its Rockie Awards International Program Competition, which highlights global excellence in TV and digital media.

The jury of 150 international industry leaders across all major genres chooses the grand jury prize, which comes from the top-scoring nominated programs.

In addition to the grand jury prize, the festival is presenting awards including the Rogers Prize for Excellence in Canadian Content and Prix Francophone, totaling 27 awards from 141 nominations across 29 countries.

“The Rockie Awards represent the best content in the world with entries from 48 countries,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, executive director of Banff, in a statement. “We’re excited to once again be celebrating with a fully live and in person awards ceremony in Banff during the festival. It’s the first time we’ve been able to do this since before the pandemic, and it’s going to be an incredible show.”

The festival takes place in-person and over live stream on June 12. Check out Banff’s website for the full list of nominees.

PROGRAMMING

CBS unveiled a calendar of final episode dates for the network’s primetime programming to cap off the 2022-2023 broadcast season.

May 11

8:30-9 p.m. “Ghosts” (Season 2 finale)

May 12

8-9 p.m. “S.W.A.T.” (Season 6 finale, Part 1)

May 14

9-10 p.m. “East New York” (Season 1 finale)

10-11 p.m. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (Series finale, Part 1)

May 15

10-11 p.m. “NCIS: Hawai’i” (Season 2 finale, Part 1)

May 17

9-11 p.m. “True Lies” (Season 1 finale, Parts 1-2)

May 18

8-9 p.m. “Young Sheldon” (Season 6 finale)

9-10 p.m. “So Help Me Todd” (Season 1 finale)

10-11 p.m. “CSI: Vegas” (Season 2 finale)

May 19

8-9 p.m. “S.W.A.T.” (Season 6 finale, Part 2)

9-10 p.m. “Fire Country” (Season 1 finale)

10-11 p.m. “Blue Bloods” (Season 13 finale)

May 21

8-9 p.m. “The Equalizer” (Season 3 finale)

9-10 p.m. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (Series finale, Part 2)

10-11 p.m. CBS Presents “A Salute to ‘NCIS: Los Angeles,’” ann ‘Entertainment Tonight’ Special

May 22

8-8:30 p.m. “The Neighborhood” (Season 5 finale)

8:30-9 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 4 finale)

9-10 p.m. “NCIS” (Season 20 finale)

10-11 p.m. “NCIS: Hawai’i” (Season 2 finale, Part 2)

May 23

8-9 p.m. “FBI” (Season 5 finale, 100th episode)

9-10 p.m. “FBI: International” (Season 2 finale)

10-11 p.m. “FBI: Most Wanted” (Season 4 finale)

May 24

8-11 p.m. “Survivor” (Season 44 finale)