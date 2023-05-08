‘S.W.A.T’ Renewed for Seventh and Final at CBS in Reversal of Cancellation

“S.W.A.T” has been renewed for Season 7 at CBS, which will also be the show’s last. The move marks a stunning reversal of the network’s decision to cancel the show just three days ago.

According to sources, talks continued between CBS and series co-producer Sony Pictures Television over the weekend following the cancellation announcement. The show has been a solid performer for CBS in its Friday night timeslot, with the decision ultimately coming down to the show’s financials. In addition to the renewal, series star Shemar Moore will serve as an executive producer on the final season.

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for ‘S.W.A.T.’ and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” said CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope in a joint statement. “‘S.W.A.T.’ has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of ‘S.W.A.T.’ We look forward to its return next season.”

The show is based on the series of the same name created by Robert Hamner that ran on ABC for one season from 1975 to 1976. Moore stars as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a S.W.A.T. sargeant tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. The cast also included Rochelle Aytes as Hondo’s girlfriend Nichelle, Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay, Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca, David Lim as Victor Tan, and Alex Russell as Jim Street.

Sony Pictures Television produces “S.W.A.T.” in association with CBS Studios. Executive producers include Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman Paul Bernard, and Moore.

Moore had previously vented his frustrations regarding the (brief) cancellation over the weekend on social media, saying that CBS canceling the show was a “f—ing mistake.”