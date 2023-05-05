‘S.W.A.T.’ Canceled at CBS After Six Seasons

“S.W.A.T.” has been canceled after seven seasons at CBS.

The procedural drama starred Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a S.W.A.T. sargeant tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, he strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds. The cast also included Rochelle Aytes as Hondo’s girlfriend Nichelle, Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay, Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca, David Lim as Victor Tan, and Alex Russell as Jim Street.

Season 6, which is currently on the air, is averaging 6.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 according to Nielsen’s Live + 7 data from late April.

The Season 6 finale, titled “Legacy,” will air on May 19. Per the logline, the team works with the DEA and their iron-jawed leader, Mack Boyle (Timothy Hutton), to stop a ruthless cartel boss waging war on the streets of Los Angeles as he exacts revenge on those who killed his son. The episode was written by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier and directed by Billy Gierhart.

“For six seasons, the amazing talents of the ‘S.W.A.T.’ cast led by Shemar Moore, the writers, producers and crew guided by Executive Producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our primetime line up,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion and also thank our dedicated fans who tuned in every week.”

“S.W.A.T.” was based on the series of the same name created by Robert Hamner that ran on ABC for one season from 1975 to 1976, as well as the 2003 film written by David Ayer and David McKenna and directed by Clark Johnson, with stars including Colin Farrell, Jeremy Renner, Brian Van Holt, Samuel L. Jackson, Michelle Rodriguez and L.L. Cool J.

Sony Pictures Television produces “S.W.A.T.” in association with CBS Studios. Executive producers include Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman and Paul Bernard.