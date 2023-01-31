‘Superman & Lois‘ Has ’One or Two More Seasons Left,’ New DC Studios Heads Say

“Superman & Lois” is expected to continue for “one to two more seasons” according to DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The future of the CW series was revealed by the pair at a press event on the Warner Bros. lot on Jan. 30. at which they laid out their initial development slate. When asked about “Superman & Lois,” Gunn said, “It’s a show everybody likes, so it’s going to keep going for a little bit.”

Gunn and Safran were also asked about the fate of the upcoming CW series “Gotham Knights,” though neither had any comment. That show will debut its first season on March 14.

“Superman & Lois” will debut its third season on March 14 as well. The series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch in the title roles, with Michael Bishop and Alex Garfin playing their twin sons Jonathan and Jordan Kent respectively. Jordan Elsass had played Jonathan in Seasons 1 and 2. The show originally debuted in 2021.

“Superman & Lois” and “Gotham Knights” are the last remaining DC shows on The CW alongside “The Flash,” which is ending with its upcoming ninth season. In a perfect storm of circumstances, Gunn and Safran are looking to largely reboot the DC film and television brand while The CW is largely moving out of original scripted programming since Nexstar acquired a majority stake in the broadcast network.

The looming end of DC’s presence on The CW also marks a major shift for producer Greg Berlanti, who spearheaded the creation of The CW’s suite of superhero shows for the past decade beginning with “Arrow” in 2012. Berlanti has also been behind a number of DC shows at HBO Max, but Gunn and Safran stated during the press event that Berlanti’s “Green Lantern” show is no longer moving forward in any form at the streamer. Meanwhile “Titans” and “Doom Patrol” are ending after their fourth seasons, with Berlanti executive producing both shows. The only other announced DC show Berlanti has on his slate at present is “Dead Boy Detectives” at HBO Max, which is currently in production.