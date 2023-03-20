Darnell Ferguson’s ‘Superchef Grudge Match’ Renewed for Season 2 at Food Network (EXCLUSIVE)

The Darnell Ferguson-hosted primetime competition “Superchef Grudge Match” has been renewed for Season 2 at Food Network.

Production on the eight-episode second season is set to begin later this year, with new episodes scheduled to debut in early 2024.

Hosted by “Tournament of Champions” alum Ferguson, “Superchef Grudge Match” seeks to settle two long-standing personal and professional food feuds in one-round, one-dish winner-takes-all heavyweight battles.

Per Food Network’s official description: “The food world is filled with rivalries and on ‘Superchef Grudge Match,’ host Darnell Ferguson stages battles between chefs who have beefs with each other to finally bury the hatchet and win $10,000 cash, a prized knife from the losing chef and lifelong bragging rights over their food foe. From food competition rivalries and business partner squabbles to mentor vs. protégé grudges, sparks fly in and out of the kitchen in this one-hour series.”

The first season of “Superchef Grudge Match” premiered Feb. 7 and is still in progress, with new installments served up Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network and streaming on Discovery+.

The series has reached more than 8 million total viewers to-date and is currently Food Network’s highest-rated freshman premiere of the year, up 57% among adults 25-54 and 72% among women ages 25-54 over the prior six-week timeslot benchmarks.

“Our viewers love seeing these chefs settle their real-life conflicts and Darnell is the perfect host to lead all the action,” Betsy Ayala, head of content, food at Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “’Superchef Grudge Match’ has quickly become a fan-favorite and we are thrilled to announce more culinary feuds will be resolved in season two.”

Ferguson added: “Season one of ‘Superchef Grudge Match’ was an amazing experience and only just the beginning, I cannot wait to settle more food rivalries in season two.”

“Superchef Grudge Match” is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment for Food Network and Discovery+.