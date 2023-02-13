Paramount Global Starts Work on 2024 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is over. The path to the next one is just beginning.

Before most football fans put the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 defeat of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII behind them, Paramount Global wants to get them to look ahead to the next big NFL spectacular.

CBS and various cable networks owned by Paramount Global will Monday evening air a new promo for CBS Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. The spot shows a CBS Sports bus hitting the road on its way to cover the event, scheduled to be broadcast on both CBS and Paramount+ on February 11, 2024, from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada (one has to assume the bus will take the scenic route, given the substantial time frame). A song from Green Day plays in the background.

The promo will also turn up in social-media feeds from CBS Sports and various Paramount Global networks, which include Comedy Central, VH1 and BET.

There’s reason to keep the Super Bowl vibe going. During a call with investors earlier this month, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said he expected the company to generate $600 million in advertising revenue over the course of Sunday’s programming. Fox sought between $6 million and a little more than $7 million for a 30-second spot in the game, and anywhere from $100,000 to $3 million for similar real estate in its pre-game shows. Murdoch also claimed that Fox secured a new record in the price of a commercial.

NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVI generated $636 million in 2022, according to an estimate from Kantar, a tracker of ad spending. That figure represented an increase of more than $100 million over the $534 million in advertising that CBS likely secured in 2021.

The early Super Bowl promotion has fast become part of the CBS Sports playbook. In 2020, when its parent company was known as ViacomCBS and had recently been formed out of the merger of two separate media companies, it ran promos for its coverage of Super Bowl LV. When CBS had the rights to broadcast Super Bowl 50 in 2016, it laid out a plan to Madison Avenue just as the 2015 game was wrapping up. Executives initially called the event “The L,” after the Roman numeral representing 50.

