‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon Prime Video

Jenny Han’s teen drama series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has been renewed for a ten-episode third season at Amazon Prime Video.

Though the news was announced on Thursday, Amazon says the greenlight was made official internally before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA went on strike, and that no work on Season 3 will begin until labor negotiations between the guilds and the studios have been resolved.

According to Amazon, Season 2 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is one of the 10 most-watched seasons of any series ever on Amazon Prime Video, with its July 14 premiere more than doubling viewership of Season 1 within three days of launch.

Season 2 follows Belly (Lola Tung), who used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s (Rachel Blanchard) cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together and decide once where her heart lies. The season will conclude on Aug. 18.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is based on Han’s novel trilogy of the same name. Han co-showruns with Sarah Kucserka, and both serve as executive producers alongside Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton and Wiip’s Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen and Paul Lee. Wiip co-produces with Amazon Studios.

“We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ making ‘Summer’ Fridays an entertainment phenomenon,” says Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios. “This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more ‘Summer’ to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at Wiip for their remarkable work and partnership.”