‘Summer Baking Championship’ Renewed for Season 2 at Food Network (EXCLUSIVE)

Food Network has renewed its latest “Baking Championship” spinoff, “Summer Baking Championship, for a second season.

“Summer Baking Championship” features 10 talented bakers from around the country competing in unique summer-themed baking challenges featuring the flavors, ingredients and celebrations of the season for a chance to earn the title of Summer Baking Champion and win $25,000, per the cable channel’s official description for the competition series.

The show is hosted by Jesse Palmer, with Duff Goldman, Carla Hall and Damaris Phillips serving as judges.

The eight-episode first season of “Summer Baking Championship” ran May 15-June 26.

“Summer Baking Championship” averaged a 0.83 rating overall and a 1.20 rating among women over 18, according to Live + 3 Day Nielsen data, which is up 84% and 114%, respectively, from Food Network’s year-to-date primetime average. The series currently boasts Food Network’s best Season 1 ratings among women ages 25-54 since 2020 and among adults over 18 since 2019. To date, the episodes have reached nearly 12 million viewers across Food Network and streamers Max and Discovery+, per Warner Bros, Discovery.

Production on Season 2 is scheduled to begin later this year.

“Baking championships have long been a favorite of Food Network fans who enjoy the thrill of the competition with the exquisite and visually-stunning baked creations,” said Betsy Ayala, head of food content at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Summer Baking Championship was the perfect addition to the lineup, and we can’t wait to build on season one’s success with a new field of bakers and challenges next year.”

“Summer Baking Championship” is produced by Triage Entertainment for Food Network.