Food Network Expands ‘Baking Championship’ Franchise With Fifth Seasonal Spinoff, ‘Summer Baking Championship’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Food Network is adding a sixth series to its “Baking Championship” franchise with the launch of new seasonal competition “Summer Baking Championship,” Variety has learned.

Currently comprised of “Kids Baking Championship,” “Holiday Baking Championship,” “Halloween Baking Championship,” “Spring Baking Championship” and the spinoff “Spring Baking Championship: Easter,” the franchise will grow by one upon the May 15 premiere of “Summer Baking Championship,” hosted by Palmer and with Duff Goldman, Carla Hall and Damaris Phillips set as judges.

In two back-to-back episodes airing at 9 p.m. on Food Network and streaming on Discovery+, ten talented bakers from around the country tackle unique summer-themed baking challenges featuring the flavors, ingredients, and celebrations of the season for a chance to take home a $25,000 grand prize.

“We’re excited to build on the momentum of the Spring competition by expanding the franchise to include the new ‘Summer Baking Championship,’” Betsy Ayala, head of content at Food Network, said. “Viewers are in for a treat as all of summer’s refreshing flavors and seasonal ingredients are packed into this competition, making it the perfect kick-off to summertime fun!”

Per Food Network, “The competition kicks off with a challenge to recall sweet summer memories by the water, as the bakers must create a dozen doughnuts that look like water floaties with an added 3D decorated element. The one that melts the competition earns an advantage during the main heat, where the bakers are tasked with creating a cake with a gelatin water feature. Throughout the season the bakers will have to elevate summer classics like ice cream sandwiches, s’mores, cobbler and cream pies. They will also face challenges highlighting the best summer has to offer from juicy fruit to outdoor activities. Since, summertime is known for big blockbuster movie releases, the bakers must make pink desserts in honor of the upcoming Warner Bros. movie Barbie. Then it’s fireworks and flags in the grand finale, as the three remaining bakers celebrate America’s birthday in a challenge where they must create a two-tier cake that resembles a 4th of July parade float that moves. In the end, one baker will be crowned Summer Baking Champion and take home $25,000.

“Summer Baking Championship” Season 1 contestants include: Alyssa Alcantara (San Diego, CA), John Boyle (Philadelphia, PA), Kyle Davis (Springfield, MO), Kristina Krause (Leesburg, VA), Yohann Le Bescond (Ocala, FL), Ally Radziewicz (Syracuse, NY), Lisa Lu (Healdsburg, CA), Anrika Martin (Kingston, NY), Zoe Peckich (Pittsburgh, PA), Carlos Pena (Las Vegas, NV).