Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Suits’ Leads With 2 Billion Minutes Watched After Netflix Debut, ‘The Bear’ Lands at No. 5

Nostalgia and comfort watches always have their place on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings, with shows like “NCIS” and “Gilmore Girls” regularly holding their own in competition with new hit series. During the June 19-25 viewing window, a new-old favorite took the No. 1 position: “Suits,” the USA Network legal drama that concluded in 2019 and recently landed on Netflix.

“Suits” was watched for 2.3 billion minutes during this viewing period, which marked the first full week that the series has been available on Netflix — though it should be noted that “Suits” was already available on Peacock, and this statistic indicates viewership across both streamers. This is the first time in nearly four months that a title has crossed the 2 billion minute mark on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10, with the most recent winner of that achievement being “The Night Agent” with 3.1 billion minutes watched from March 27 to April 2. And that happens even less with titles acquired from other networks, rather than streaming originals — “Manifest” was the last with 2.5 billion minutes watched from June 21-27 of 2021.

Also notable from this week’s streaming rankings was the No. 5 showing of “The Bear” after its second season debuted on Hulu. As a series with half-hour episodes (minus a few exceptions), it’s more difficult to compete against dramas with longer running times, but the popular dramedy was watched for 853 million minutes during this viewing window.

The No. 2 position went to “Black Mirror,” kicked down by “Suits” after debuting on top the previous week, when its sixth season debuted. The series garnered a still impressive 1.5 billion minutes watched in Season 6’s first full week of availability, up from 1.3 billion minutes the week before.

“S.W.A.T.” had its sixth week in a row on the Nielsen Top 10, first appearing after CBS canceled the drama then reversed the decision and renewed it for a seventh and final season. “S.W.A.T.” was watched for just over one billion minutes from June 19-25. In fourth place was “Extraction 2,” the sequel to the 2020 Chris Hemsworth-led film “Extraction,” also with just over one billion minutes watched.

See Nielsen’s list of overall streaming rankings for June 19-25 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.

