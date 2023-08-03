Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Suits’ Breaks Its Own Record for Biggest Acquired Title With 3.7 Billion Minutes Watched

It’s a “Suits” week yet again. The legal drama that ran on USA Network from 2011 to 2019 had its third week in a row in the No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. With a 3.7 billion minutes watched from July 3 to July 9, a 17% increase from last week’s 3.1 billion, the series broke its own record as the most-watched acquired title (as opposed to a series originally intended for streaming) since Nielsen began measuring streaming.

“Suits” also had a second major achievement this week. It has now logged the 13th highest weekly viewing total in Nielsen’s streaming history. Only streaming originals like “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “Tiger King” and “Ozark” have had weeks with stronger numbers.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” made second place during this viewing window. in the first four days of availability of the first five episodes of its second season, the series was watched for 1.4 billion minutes — unsurprising, as it a viewership success for Netflix during its first season as well. “The Lincoln Lawyer” will likely have an extended stay on the Top 10 as viewers complete the first set of Season 2 episodes and await the drop of five more episodes on Aug. 3.

Booted to third place after debuting in second place last week was “The Witcher” in the first full week of availability for Season 3. The series was watched for 1.2 billion minutes during this viewing window, down from 1.3 billion the previous week.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” jumped to the No. 4 position after charting in seventh place the week before. The series was watched for 966 million minutes during this viewing window, which marked the first full week of availability of Episodes 1 and 2 of Season 4, as well as the first three days of availability of Episodes 3 and 4.

