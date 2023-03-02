‘Succession’ Final Season Trailer: The Explosive End Is Here for the Roys

HBO has released the official trailer for “Succession” Season 4, which is now confirmed to be the final season of the hit show.

The new trailer teases the Roy kids’ final battle against Logan (Brian Cox), the family patriarch, who swindling his kids out of stopping the Waystar Royco deal with GoJo in the Season 3 finale.

The official trailer sees further collusion from the “rebel alliance,” which comprises of Roy siblings Roman (Kieran Culkin), Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv (Sarah Snook), as they plan to sabotage their father and snatch the reins of power from him. The dialogue is hostile, the drama is salacious and the familial division is at an all-time high in the newly released sneak peek.

Other returning cast members include Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Alexander Skarsgård, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoe Winters and Jeannie Berlin.

The new season is being executive produced by series creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong along with Adam McKay, Frank Rick, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.

“Succession” Season 4 consists of 10 episodes — whereas Season 3 contained nine — and will be released episodically on HBO Max in 2023. Watch the full trailer below.