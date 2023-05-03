Nicholas Britell Teases the ‘Succession’ Series Finale: ‘It’s 90 Minutes. It’s a Huge Episode, Like a Movie’

HBO’s “Succession” series finale will be 90 minutes long, according to one of the key members of its creative team. In an interview Wednesday, the show’s Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell confirmed that rumored run time to Variety.

“It’s 90 minutes,” Britell said. “It’s a huge episode — like a movie.”

The episode will be directed by “Succession” executive producer Mark Mylod, and will air on the Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend, May 28.

While little else is known about what to expect, Variety previously reported in a cover story with HBO chief Casey Bloys that the network is not developing any spinoffs.

Season 4 saw the major plot twist of patriarch Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) death, followed by Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) becoming “interim” co-CEOs of Waystar Royco, with Shiv (Sarah Snook) involved in the decision-making process. The potential sale of Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) is moving ever closer, but provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roy children as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete — if in fact it goes through.

With regards to Emmys, the show is considered to be the far and away frontrunner for outstanding drama series — it’s won twice already — with Culkin and Strong among the favorites for lead actor. Snook will, for the first time, be submitted into the lead drama actress category for this year’s Primetime Emmys. Cox’s placement is yet to be decided.

Britell — who in 2019 won for Original Title Theme Music — will be eligible for Emmys consideration in the Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score). His work can also be heard in Disney+’s “Andor.”

“Succession” is created by Jesse Armstrong, and first premiered in 2018. It also stars Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and J. Smith-Cameron. Along with Armstrong, who also serves as showrunner, executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.