‘Succession’ Finale: A New CEO Is Chosen After Back-Stabbing Frenzy

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers from “With Open Eyes,” the series finale of HBO’s “Succession,” now streaming on Max.

After four riveting, profane seasons and two best drama Emmys (so far!), “Succession” — the story of the Roy dynasty — came to an end on Sunday night. Creator Jesse Armstrong, who conceived the story of the Roys loosely around the mythology of the Murdochs, announced in February that Season 4 would be its last.

The death of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in Episode 3 provided the engine for the rest of the season, and once again divided the adult Roy siblings — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — who have an interest in running Waystar Royco, the family’s mega-corporation that was about to be sold to tech giant GoJo. As the three of them fell back into their old feuds and reopened childhood wounds, the deal solidified and dissipated as the season went on. Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), Shiv’s on-and-off husband; his sidekick Greg (Nicholas Braun); GoJo founder Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), and a trifecta of Waystar executives, Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), Karl (David Rasche) and Frank (Peter Friedman) were also players in the high-stakes, often confused chess game among the siblings. Only Logan’s hapless oldest son Connor (Alan Ruck) remained on the sidelines of the family back-stabbings, and well… front-stabbings.

So, what happened on the series finale and who came out on top?

Shiv begins the episode thinking she would become Matsson’s new CEO, but he soon reveals that he’s second-guessing the decision. His new candidate? Tom. Kendall learns this juicy piece of information (from none other than Greg), and this puts the three siblings back into business together against Matson. Reunited once more, Kendall, Roman and Shiv enter the final boardroom vote thinking they have enough votes to kill the GoJo deal.

But this is “Succession” after all, and that would be too easy. As the yes’s and no’s roll in, Shiv suddenly leaves the room when it comes to her vote. Kendall and Roman confront her, and she reveals that she cannot in good faith vote for Kendall after he accidentally killed the waiter in the Season 1 finale. This throws Kendall into a rage. He attacks Roman and screams at Shiv, and the entire board can hear the commotion in the room next door. Defeated, Kendall re-enters and asks for to adjourn the vote, but it’s too late. In a 7-6 decision, the GoJo deal goes through, Tom is the CEO and Kendall is reduced to practically nothing as he leaves the building.

Tom struts through the office and poses for photos with Matsson in a victory lap, and he even offers Greg one final job offer despite his earlier betrayal. There’s even a glimmer of hope (or resignation) as Tom offers his hand to Shiv in their car back home and she begrudgingly takes it. The series ends on a shot of Kendall as he leaves the office and walks in silence to Battery Park. He stares at the Hudson River, completely empty, as the sun sets on the final episode of “Succession.”