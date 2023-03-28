‘Succession’ Season 4 Premieres to Record 2.3 Million Viewers, Beats Previous Series High by 33%

The Roy kids may still be at war with their father, but at least they’ve got the support of the viewing public.

The Season 4 premiere brought in 2.3 million viewers on Sunday. This number comes from a combination of Nielsen’s measurement of the episode’s linear viewers on HBO’s cable channel and Warner Bros. Discovery’s first-party data about streams on HBO Max through the night.

There’s cause to celebrate for HBO, as 2.3 million marks a 33% improvement from the previous series high, which came when the Season 3 finale achieved 1.7 million viewers in December 2021. And compared to the premiere episode of Season 3, Season 4 returned with 62% more viewers.

WBD also says that fans began rewatching the first three seasons of “Succession” in significant numbers in the lead up to Season 4: The series’ streaming audience over the last week is four times larger than it was the week before. Additionally, Season 3 is now averaging 7.2 million viewers per episode across platforms.

The fourth and final season picks up as Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) attempt to gain power over their father, Logan (Brian Cox), who made a move to sell the family company out from under them in the Season 3 finale. Read Variety‘s interview with Cox about the premiere here.

Variety‘s review says that “while the season takes a bit longer to catch fire than its predecessors, once the shady dealing begins in earnest, “Succession” is more intense than ever. And with the series finale in sight, the show has a full tank of gas and an 800-pound gorilla’s foot on the pedal.”

Jesse Armstrong created “Succession” and serves as showrunner. He executive produces alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.