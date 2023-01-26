‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere Date Unveiled, Roy Kids Plot Against Logan in First Teaser

Slime puppies, assemble! Season 4 of “Succession” will premiere on Sunday, March 26, HBO announced today.

The cabler also released the first teaser for the new season, in which the Roy kids plot against Logan (Brian Cox) as the sale of Waystar Royco to tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves closer, causing family division and a struggle for power. “It’s a tightrope walk on a straight razor… 500-foot reputational drop,” says Kendall (Jeremy Strong) in the teaser.

Also in the teaser, it appears that Connor (Alan Ruck) and Willa (Justine Lupe) tie the knot, and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) settles into Logan’s inner circle.

Newly announced cast for Season 4 includes Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

When viewers last saw “Succession” in its Season 3 finale, patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) had betrayed his adult kids — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and (even by proxy!) Connor (Alan Ruck) — by secretly selling Waystar Royco, the family firm at the center of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama. Never mind that all of Logan’s kids had been trying to kill each other in order to succeed him: In the episode’s last scene, they learned that Logan had made a deal with Lukas, despite Kendall, Shiv and Roman’s best attempts to stop him, and he even mocked them as he did it. The final shot of the season, which aired on HBO on Dec. 12, 2021, was Shiv appearing to realize that her husband Tom had warned Logan they were coming, double-crossing her. The finale of the Jesse Armstrong-created series, titled “All the Bells Say,” indicated that the Roy kids were finally united against their father — which is exactly what Kendall had proposed all along.

One thing not included in today’s announcement was anything about whether the upcoming fourth season will be the last of “Succession.” On the morning after the Season 3 finale, Armstrong told Variety he wasn’t sure how much longer the show would continue. When asked specifically how Logan blowing up the company changed the very nature of the show, Armstrong said: “It changes it. I’d be bullshitting you if I told you I knew exactly what was going to happen. We’ll follow the truth, and the business of that. I think succession in one form or another is very much still on the table.”

Fans of the show will have to wait a little longer to learn whether this will be its final season, and those ardent viewers include Emmy voters. Over three seasons so far, “Succession” has earned 48 Emmy nominations, and has won 13 (including two prizes for best drama). Last year for its third season, it won the top prize, as well as a writing Emmy for Armstrong for “All the Bells Say” and supporting actor for Macfadyen.