‘Succession’ Viewership Hits Yet Another Series High While ‘Barry’ Scores Best Season 4 Ratings

Back-to-back airings of “Succession” and “Barry” as both shows progress through their fourth and final seasons continue to bring in strong numbers for HBO on Sunday nights — and now, Season 2 of “Somebody Somewhere” is contributing to that roster.

With Episode 6, “Succession” hit a series high for the fourth time this season: 2.7 million viewers, up 7% from the 2.6 million viewers who tuned into Episodes 4 and 5. Season 4 debuted with a then-series high of 2.3 million viewers, before dipping to 2 million with Episode 2 and jumping back up to 2.5 million with Episode 3. These statistics are reported by Warner Bros. Discovery based on a combination of Nielsen’s measurement of linear airings on HBO and first-party data regarding streams on HBO Max.

Additionally, Season 4 of “Succession” is now averaging 8.4 million viewers per episode across linear and streaming, a quick improvement from the 7.9 million average that Variety exclusively reported after last week’s release of Episode 5.

With Episode 4, “Barry” hit a Season 4 high of 779,000 viewers, which is also the series’ second-best performance ever. The only episode to outperform Sunday’s release was the Season 2 finale in 2019, which had the benefit of airing directly after the series finale of “Game of Thrones,” HBO’s most watched series ever. Previous Season 4 episodes of “Barry” have brought in 710,000 viewers, 550,00 viewers and 660,000 viewers, respectively. The Season 4 premiere has now been watched by 3.1 million people, which is 10% more than the viewership that the Season 3 premiere achieved in the same amount of time.

“Somebody Somewhere” aired the second episode of its second season on Sunday and reached 286,000 viewers, a 23% improvement from the Season 2 premiere. This marks the comedy series’ second-largest audience ever, behind only its series premiere in 2022.