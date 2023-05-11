Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Succession’ Had 50% Viewership Spike After Episode 3’s Shocking Death

“Succession” climbed up the ranks in this week’s Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10. During the April 10-16 viewing window, the series saw a 50% viewership spike due in part to that shocking death that took place in Episode 3. This week marked the first full week of availability for the episode on HBO Max, scoring 638 million viewing minutes and landing in No. 6 on the Acquired Programs chart.

According to Nielsen, “Succession” continued to draw on a broad group of demographics from 18-64 all fairly equally represented.

Taking the top place on Nielsen’s Overall chart is “Beef,” which also saw a 62% jump from its opening week to 1.6 billion viewing minutes. The dark comedy ended “The Night Agent’s” No. 1 run. Though, the political thriller still managed to pull in a strong 1.2 billion viewing minutes in its third week of availability.

“The Mandalorian” on Disney+ also extended its billion-minute streak to its second week, earning 1.03 billion minutes viewed and securing fourth overall, just ahead of the series finale which will be included in the next interval.

The “Star Wars” series lands just below Netflix’s “Love is Blind” which snagged an impressive 1.09 billion minutes viewed.

More to come…