‘Succession’ to End With Season 4 at HBO

As has long been rumored, “Succession” is coming to an end with Season 4.

And yes, this will be a real finale: As Variety reported in a cover story with HBO chief Casey Bloys, the network is not developing any spinoffs.

Creator and executive producer Jesse Armstrong revealed the news on Thursday in an interview with the New Yorker. “It’s been a bit tortured, and I felt unexpectedly nervous about talking to you, because it’s all theoretical until this point, and I have tried to keep it theoretical for a whole number of reasons,” he said. “Who knows about the psychological reasons, but the creative ones were that it felt really useful to not make the final, final decision for ages. You know, there’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession.’ I’ve never thought this could go on forever.”

Later in the interview, Armstrong said he felt “conflicted” about ending the show. “I feel sad, and I have the-circus-has-left-town feeling that everyone gets who works on a production that’s good, and this one particularly so,” he said. “I imagine I’ll be a little bit lonely, and wandering the streets of London in a funk, and wondering, What the fuck did I do? I’ll probably be calling you up in about six months asking if people are ready for a reboot.”

In Season 4, which premieres March 26, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

“Succession,” which first premiered in 2018, stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and J. Smith-Cameron. Along with Armstrong, who also serves as showrunner, executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.