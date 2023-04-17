‘Succession’ Viewership Hits Another Series High, Helping ‘Barry’ Season 4 to Biggest Audience Since 2019

For the second week in a row, “Succession” reached its biggest audience yet.

The HBO drama reached 2.6 million viewers on Sunday night, when the fourth episode of its fourth and final season debuted. That’s an improvement of 4% from Episode 3, which featured a shocking death and brought in a then-series high of 2.5 million viewers.

Immediately afterwards, HBO and HBO Max premiered the fourth and final season of “Barry” with two episodes. The first episode was watched by 710,000 viewers — the most the series has seen since the finale of Season 2, which benefited from airing directly after an episode of “Game of Thrones.” Episode 2 brought in 550,000 viewers.

