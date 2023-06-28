‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Lands ‘Prey’ and ’10 Cloverfield Lane’ Director Dan Trachtenberg

“Prey” director Dan Trachtenberg has been announced as a director on Season 5 of “Stranger Things.” Netflix revealed the news on Wednesday morning.

The director’s credits include “10 Cloverfield Lane,” which was released by Paramount with Bad Robot producing. He also directed the pilot for “The Boys” for Amazon, Original and Point Grey and “Black Mirror: Playtest” for Netflix.

🚨 Breaking news from Hawkins, Indiana 🚨 @DannyTRS will direct an episode of @Stranger_Things 5!https://t.co/g08LWr31J5 — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) June 28, 2023

The news comes just after “Terminator” alum Linda Hamilton’s casting was announced at Netflix’s Tudum event, making her the latest ’80s icon to join the series. Other stars include Winona Ryder as well as Matthew Modine, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Cary Elwes and Robert Englund. Their role has been kept under wraps.

Netflix renewed the popular drama for its fifth and final season in February 2022. But, production on the installment was paused before it could begin due to the ongoing WGA strike. The Duffer Brothers revealed in May that they would stand in solidarity with the guild despite already writing some of Season 5. As it stands, Season 5 does not currently have a premiere date in place.

“We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong” the Duffers wrote in their announcement at the time.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things” is produced by Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers, writers and directors on the series. Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment and Curtis Gwinn are also executive producers.

In addition to the show coming to a close, Netflix most recently announced that a “Stranger Things” animated show had been ordered to series.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated ‘Stranger Things’ in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” the Duffer brothers said in a statement. We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”