Finn Wolfhard: If ‘Stranger Things’ Went on Longer Than Five Seasons ‘It Would Be Ridiculous’

Finn Wolfhard is “not ready” for “Stranger Things” to end, but the actor thinks it “would be ridiculous” if the hit Netflix series went on longer than five seasons.

“I’m just really excited to start working on [Season 5] because after I finished watching Season 4, I just was like, ‘Damn, let’s just go back and film now,'” Wolfhard said in an interview with Uproxx.

While the actor, who plays Mike Wheeler on the ’80s-set sci-fi show, said he isn’t ready to leave “Stranger Things,” he added, “I just want to help finish it off, but not in a way of ‘I want to be done with it.’ It’s just like, I want to know what happens. I’m definitely sad about it, but also, I know that it’s the next kind of chapter of everyone’s life that needs to happen.”

The fourth installment of “Stranger Things” was broken up into two parts and released on May 27 and July 1, 2022. Writing has begun on “Stranger Things 5,” set to begin filming sometime this year.

“To me, if ‘Stranger Things’ went on any longer than five [seasons], I would say it would be ridiculous,” Wolfhard said. “I think the Duffer brothers figured out, I would imagine, a perfect ending in five. We didn’t even know if we’d do two. So, we’re happy that people still are around and want to watch it. But yeah, I’m excited. Four was huge in scale, but I think I’d like to see the fifth season draw back on more of the dynamics of Season 1 and sort of be a little more contained, but also still be gigantic. I hope we kind of get an ending for each character that’s pretty satisfying for fans.”

Upon its debut, the fourth season of “Stranger Things” became Netflix’s most-streamed English-language season of television. The series also picked up 13 nominations at the 2022 Emmy Awards, winning five.

Wolfhard is currently promoting his film “When You Finish Saving the World,” directed by Jesse Eisenberg, which debuted at last year’s Sundance and is now playing in limited theaters.