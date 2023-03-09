‘Stranger Things’ Star Grace Van Dien Is ‘Turning Down Acting Projects’ After Alleged Sexual Advances From Movie Producer

“Stranger Things” breakout Grace Van Dien is opening up about a bad experience on a recent movie set that is causing her to be more selective with her acting projects.

In a Twitch stream on Tuesday, Van Dien — who played Chrissy Cunningham on the most recent season of “Stranger Things” — revealed that she has turned down four movie roles in the last two and a half weeks and will be focusing more of her time on streaming.

“Here’s the thing, I have seen that some people are upset with me for turning down acting projects and deciding to stream more, but the fact of the matter is the last few projects I’ve worked on I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for,” Van Dien said.

She then alleged that a film producer made unwanted sexual advances toward her on set.

“One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to… like, he hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them,” Van Dien said. “So… that’s my boss. And then I didn’t and I cried and I was so upset. But when people are like, ‘How is streaming better for your mental health?’ That’s how. I get to stay inside my house and play video games and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with them.”

Van Dien added that though she’s sticking to streaming for now, she hopes to get back into show business soon — and on her own terms.

“I’m happy here, and I’m developing my own projects,” she said. “I’m hoping that someone decides to fund them because then I can be in control of my own set, and I’m not gonna ask my actors to sleep with me.”

Beyond “Stranger Things,” Van Dien has also recently appeared in “V for Vengeance” and Toronto Film Festival selection “What Comes Around.”