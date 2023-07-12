Steven Portnoy Jumps to ABC Audio in National Correspondent Role

Steven Portnoy, who has made a name for himself in recent years as a White House correspondent for CBS News Radio, is returning to ABC News to work as a national correspondent for its audio operations.

Portnoy got his start at ABC News, joining in 2002 as an intern for the White House unit of “World News Tonight with Peter Jennings.” In 2006, he was named Washington correspondent for ABC News Radio, providing in-depth coverage of the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections and the 2011 death of Osama bin Laden. At CBS News Radio, he covered the Trump and Biden administrations, as well as the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and the Jan. 6 insurrection. He also reported on the prisoner swap that led to the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Portnoy served as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association from 2021 to 2022.

“Holding powerful officials accountable to the public and helping Americans understand their world have always been my objectives in journalism,” said Portnoy in a statement. “On those points and so many others, ABC News is best in class.”

Separately, ABC News’ audio unit has selected Compass Media Networks to serve as the exclusive advertising representative for its commercial radio inventory and sponsorships, after an announcement surfaced in late June detailing plans for ABC to split with Skyview Networks, which had managed its audio ad inventory since 2014.

National sponsors may purchase commercial inventory across more than 1,500 ABC Audio affiliated stations and/or via national audio networks based on demographics and daypart. More than 65% of ABC Audio’s inventory affiliate base is comprised of FM music stations, and the majority of the commercial inventory broadcasts in primetime dayparts.

ABC Audio encompasses ABC News Radio as well as “The Deja Vu Show,” and creates and curates premium multi-format audio, digital and social media content for FM stations.

Our decision to partner with Compass and welcome Steven back demonstrates that ABC News is fully invested in the continued growth and success of our radio division,” said Liz Alesse, vice president of ABC Audio, in a statement. “With this new strategic partnership and our unrivaled team of on-air talent, we are poised for further expansion and innovation, and I’m so excited for ABC News Radio as we enter this new chapter.”

“ABC Audio provides a key outlet for delivering straightforward, trustworthy journalism to millions of Americans, and the additions of Steven Portnoy and Compass Media Networks underscore our dedication to ABC News Radio’s growth and success as well as our unwavering commitment to our affiliates and their listeners,” said Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, in a statement.