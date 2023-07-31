Stephen Amell Attacks SAG-AFTRA Strike as ‘Reductive Negotiating Tactic’: ‘I Support My Union, but I Do Not Support Striking’

When SAG-AFTRA members voted on authorizing a strike, an overwhelming 98% majority of returns gave guild leadership the green light to walk out of negotiations if needed, with roughly half of eligible members submitting ballots. Speaking over the weekend, actor Stephen Amell doesn’t count himself among the members in favor of one.

During an appearance for a Q&A with fans at Galaxycon in Raleigh, N.C., Amell voiced his disagreements with the ongoing actors strike, which began on July 14.

“I support my union, I do. And I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic,” Amell began, sighing. The footage of Amell’s appearance at the convention was widely distributed on social media. “I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. I think the thinking as it pertains to shows — like the show that I’m on that premiered last night — I think it’s myopic.”

Amell’s professional wrestling series “Heels” debuted its second season on Starz on Friday. The actor’s Galaxycon appearance was not explicitly billed as a promotional event for “Heels,” per the organization’s website.

A representative for Amell was not immediately available for comment.

With his comments, Amell likely becomes the most high-profile SAG-AFTRA member to speak out against the strike. The actor rose to prominence for his leading role in the DC series “Arrow” on the CW, playing the superhero Green Arrow. The series launched a connected universe of programs on the network, which included series like “The Flash,” “Supergirl” and “Legends of Tomorrow.”