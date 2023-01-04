Stephen Amell to Reprise Role of Oliver Queen in ‘The Flash’ Final Season

Stephen Amell will return one more time as Oliver Queen, aka The Green Arrow, for the ninth and final season of “The Flash.”

Variety has confirmed the actor will appear in episode 909. He’ll be joining other previously announced guest stars David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

“As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen. After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of ‘The Flash,'” said executive producer Eric Wallace. “The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It’s all to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears.”

Production on the final season, which will consist of 13 episodes, was scheduled to start in September 2022. The season is scheduled to debut this year. With the completion of Season 9, “The Flash” will be The CW’s longest running show in the history of the network. For comparison, “Supernatural” ran for 15 seasons, but began airing on The WB before it transformed into The CW. “The Flash” started its run in 2014 after the network became the CW.

Grant Gustin leads the cast as the titular character. He’s joined by Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, and Andrew Kreisberg developed the series. Berlanti executive produces via Berlanti Productions along with Sarah Schechter.