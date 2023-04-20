‘Station 19’ Renewed for Season 7 at ABC, Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige Tapped to Replace Krista Vernoff as Showrunners

ABC has renewed its drama “Station 19” for a seventh season, during which, the show is expected to reach its 100th episode milestone. The network shared the announcement on Thursday.

“Station 19” follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The series aims to take viewers inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s first responders.

In addition to the renewal news, Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige have also been appointed as showrunners and executive producers for the upcoming season. As Variety previously reported, former showrunner Krista Vernoff announced her departure from both “Grey’s Anatomy” (which is currently in its 19th Season) and “Station 19” in January.

In 2022, Clack became head writer and executive producer on ABC’s “Station 19” while also working as an executive producer on the ABC series “Grey’s Anatomy” — a role she’s had since the show began. Dr. Clack, who graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School and Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University, assisted in the formulation and production of all medical aspects of the show. She is represented by CAA, Circle of Confusion and Felker Toczek Suddelson Abramsib McGinnis Ryan LLP.

“I feel incredibly honored to be entrusted with this dynamic and relevant show alongside Peter. The diversity of the cast, writers, and crew in addition to their enormous talent and dedication to their craft makes this a thrilling adventure to undertake,” said Clack in a statement. “We are excited about the stories we get to tell using this worldwide platform and both understand the responsibility of being able to share them as we reach into millions of homes weekly. Many thanks to Krista and Shondaland for this opportunity and their faith in us.”

Paige joined ABC’s “Station 19” as a director in 2020 during Season 4 and he became an executive producer starting season 6. His additional credits include “The Fosters,” “Good Trouble,” “Say Uncle,” “Leaving Barstow,” and “The Thing About Harry.” He’s repped by Anonymous Content and Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen, Mandelbaum, Morris, & Klein.

“I’m beyond honored to be handed the reins to ‘Station 19’ – a show I love, full of incredible, complex characters, and resonant, important stories. To get to partner with a talent like Zoanne as showrunners truly makes it all the more exciting – we share a similar vision for the show, and we’ve got some incredible twists and turns planned for the coming season. A huge thank you to the entire team at Shondaland, and everyone at ABC for their faith in us. And eternal gratitude to Krista Vernoff, for bringing me into the 19 family, and for modeling conscious leadership in such a powerful and deliberate way,” said Paige in a statement.

Based on 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms, ABC’s “Station 19” averages 8.3 million total viewers this season. “Station 19” jumps nearly 4 times over its initial Live+Same Day rating in Adults 18-49 this season with an increase of 294% after 35 days of multiplatform viewing.

Created by Stacy McKee, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Alexandre Schmitt serve as executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Signature and Shondaland.