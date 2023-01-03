Starz Promotes Darren Nielson to Executive Vice President of International Networks, Superna Kalle to Exit

Starz is promoting Darren Nielson to executive vice president of international networks. His promotion comes as Superna Kalle, president of Starz international networks to whom Nielson previously reported, has announced she is stepping down. She will remain with the company until March.

In his new role, Nielson will report directly to Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. He will oversee the growth of the premium cabler’s international service Lionsgate+. That includes P&L responsibility and all aspects of programming, distribution, marketing, publicity, and international original series in the UK, Latin America and Brazil, Canada and Australia.

“Darren has been instrumental in building our international business working with Superna since joining the company in 2018,” Hirsch said. “He has a deep knowledge of the global streaming landscape and is a respected strategic executive. We look forward to maximizing growth and profitability of our international markets under his leadership. Superna did a great job in rapidly scaling an international service from the ground up, forming many new distribution partnerships and building a robust slate of international original series. We are grateful for her leadership and dedication to the company and wish her continued success.”

“Darren has been my right hand in launching and building the international business and has great relationships with key partners around the globe,” Kalle added. “He will do a wonderful job in leading the next phase of Starz international.”

Prior to joining Starz in 2018, Nielseon was director of content acquisition at Netflix. He helped the streaming giant launch its businesses in Europe and Asia and also managed global licensing relationships with major studios and local partners across both film and TV series. Prior to Netflix, Nielson held business development positions at Sony Pictures Television and Ascent Media.