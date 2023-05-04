Lance Armstrong, Tinashe Among Cast for Fox Reality Series ‘Stars On Mars’

You’ve heard of elf on the shelf, but are you ready for “Stars on Mars?”

This summer, Lance Armstrong, Marshawn Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Tinashe are among the 12 celebrities packing their bags for Fox’s “Stars on Mars,” an unscripted series originally ordered in April that takes put real world stars in competition to conquer the planet (via simulation of course) as they receive orders from mission control William Shatner, legendary “Star Trek” actor.

The rest of the crewmates include comedian Natasha Leggero, comedic actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, television personality Tom Schwartz, professional football player Richard Sherman, actor Porsha Williams Guobadia, artist Tallulah Willis and actor Ariel Winter. Together, they will leave the real world behind as they strategize their survival while sharing a simulated space station on the red planet.

“They must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of ‘brightest star in the galaxy.’ The celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth. Cue the intergalactic alliances and rivalries. ‘Stars on Mars’ will send these famous rookie space travelers where no one has gone before and reveal who has what it takes to survive life on Mars,” says the official synopsis from Fox.

“Stars on Mars” is executive produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha along with Charles Wachter, who is also showrunner. The series is produced by Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company.

The show launches on June 5 at 8 p.m.