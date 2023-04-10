‘Star Wars: Visions’ Season 2 Trailer: Adorable Aliens, Gold Lightsabers and Stunning Animation

“Star Wars” is getting fully animated once again. The new trailer for Season 2 of “Star Wars: Visions,” the animated anthology series, has released out of London’s Star Wars Celebration convention.

Season 2 of “Star Wars: Visions” will release on May 4, which is known as Star Wars Day among the fans (“May the Fourth be with you”). The nine animation studios that worked on Season 2 are El Guiri, Cartoon Saloon, Punkrobot, Aardman, Studio Mir, Studio La Cachette, 88 Pictures, D’Art Shtaijo with Lucasfilm and Triggerfish.

The contributors’ previous credits are impressive this season. Cartoon Saloon is a five-time Oscar-nominated animation studio, most recently for “Wolfwalkers” on Apple TV+; Aardman is known for the stop-motion, claymation characters from “Wallace and Gromit”; Studio Mir has worked on hit shows like “The Legend of Korra” and “Harley Quinn”; just to highlight a few of the teams’ projects.

The Season 2 episode titles are “Sith,” “Screecher’s Reach,” “In the Stars,” “I Am Your Mother,” “Journey to the Dark Head,” “The Spy Dancer,” “The Bandits of Golak,” “The Pit” and “Aau’s Song.”

The first season of “Star Wars: Visions” premiered all of its nine episodes in September 2021. The animators in Season 1 were Kamikaze Douga, Studio Colorido, Studio Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Production I.G, Science Saru and Geno Studio. There were samurai-inspired Jedi vs. Sith lightsaber duels, a rock opera episode at Jabba the Hutt’s palace, adorably animated droids and and an A-list voice cast that included Lucy Liu, Neil Patrick Harris, Simu Liu, Kyle Chandler, Henry Golding, George Takei and more.

Watch the trailer below.