‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ First Footage Debuted at Star Wars Celebration

The first look at “The Acolyte,” the upcoming “Star Wars” thriller series starring Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae, was revealed at London’s Star Wars Celebration convention.

The cast also includes Jodie Turner-Smith, “The Good Place” star Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dean-Charles Chapman, Charlie Barnett and Margarita Levieva.

“The Acolyte,” which was reported to be in development by Variety in 2020 before officially being announced later that year, is created by Leslye Headland, best known for co-creating “Russian Doll” and directing the films “Bachelorette” and “Sleeping With Other People.” The series takes place in the High Republic era of the “Star Wars” universe, 100 years before the franchise’s prequel trilogy. The height of the Galactic Empire, this period is also known as the Golden Age of the Jedi, a time when the ancient order was at its peak.

While speaking at the panel, Headland said she pitched the series as “‘Frozen’ meets ‘Kill Bill'” from the perspective of the bad guys, with samurai films as an overall inspiration. It is set between the High Republic and beginning of the prequels, “because this is when the bad guys are outnumbered.” This is the furthest back “Star Wars” has been in time in live action, which means lots of Jedi, and will include lots of things fans haven’t seen in live action before.

The footage, shared only at the Celebration as the show is still filming, included shots of a Jedi temple, Moss in a fight with Stenberg that recalled the former’s “Matrix” performance, a gold lightsaber, and a pivotal shot at the end with a group of Jedis lighting up their sabers in unison. “This is about power and who is allowed to use it,” was the key quote, which came before the 2024 date announcement.

Although plot details for the series remain slim, “The Acolyte” reportedly focuses on the emergence of the Sith, a group of Dark Jedi set on conquering the galaxy. In the “Star Wars” canon, “acolyte” has been used to describe soldiers for the powerful Sith Lords. In interviews, Headland has described her show as a mystery thriller set in the darker corners of the “Star Wars” universe.

“The Acolyte” is expected to premiere sometime in 2024. Other upcoming “Star Wars” Disney+ projects the Rosario Dawson-led series “Ahsoka,” and the Jude Law series “Skeleton Crew.”