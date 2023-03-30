‘Star Wars’ Show ‘Skeleton Crew’ Recruits ‘Green Knight’ Director David Lowery

After directing the medieval fantasy film “The Green Knight” and the upcoming Disney remake “Peter Pan and Wendy,” filmmaker David Lowery is going to a galaxy far, far away. He is one of the directors on board for “Skeleton Crew,” the upcoming “Star Wars” series on Disney+ starring Jude Law, Variety has confirmed.

Lowery joins “Skeleton Crew” alongside directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the recent Oscar winners for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“Skeleton Crew” stars Jude Law and is created by Jon Watts, who directed all three of Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While “Skeleton Crew” story details are still under wraps, the Disney+ series will take place in the New Republic era, following the events of 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.” “The Mandalorian” team of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni serve as executive producers.

A casting notice was originally called for four children, around 11 to 12 years old, for “Skeleton Crew.” Inside Lucasfilm, the show was being described as a “galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.” It was informally referred to as “Grammar Rodeo” at that time, a reference to an episode of “The Simpsons” in which Bart and three of his classmates take a road trip together by renting a car with a fake ID.

Lowery’s previous film credits include “The Old Man and the Gun,” “A Ghost Story” and “Pete’s Dragon.”

“Skeleton Crew” is expected to release on Disney+ this year, and further details may emerge at next week’s “Star Wars” Celebration in England.