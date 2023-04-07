‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Announces Cast, Reveals First Look at Star Wars Celebration

The upcoming series “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” got its first look out of London’s Star Wars Celebration convention. The series, which focuses on a group of kids and is said to evoke classic Amblin films, stars Jude Law, who introduced his young castmates at the Celebration, including Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith. The first footage from the series was also shown, including shots of the children on speeders, in school, on spaceships and a tease of a familiar villain from “The Mandalorian.” The clip ended with a first look at Law as a Jedi.

The “Star Wars” spinoff was first announced at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration, held in Anaheim, Calif. Details are scarce for the show, other than the following description: “The show takes place during the post–’Return of the Jedi’ reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire, the same as ‘The Mandalorian,’ but its plot remains a secret. It’s created and executive-produced by director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford, who made ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ for Marvel. A casting notice was called for four children, around 11 to 12 years old. Inside Lucasfilm, the show is being described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.”

“Skeleton Crew” has a talented team of directors on board, including Oscar-winning filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who made “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and “The Green Knight” director David Lowery.

The show was informally referred to as “Grammar Rodeo” during its early stages. The title is a reference to an episode of “The Simpsons” in which Bart Simpson and three of his classmates take a road trip together by renting a car with a fake ID.

Watts and Ford will executive produce “Skeleton Crew” along with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, two of the “Star Wars” masterminds behind “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Ahsoka.” Up next in the “Star Wars” universe is “Ahsoka,” starring Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan, “The Acolyte,” Season 2 of “Andor” and more.