‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Sets Official August Premiere Date at Disney+

The live-action series “Star Wars: Ahsoka” officially has a premiere date at Disney+.

It was previously announced that the show would debut in August, but it is now confirmed it will premiere on Aug. 23. Rosario Dawson stars in the series as Ahsoka Tano, whom she first played in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” and again in “The Book of Boba Fett.”

The official logline states, “Set after the fall of the Empire, ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.” Disney has also released a new TV spot for the series, which can be seen below.

The cast also includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Dave Filoni serves as writer and executive producer on the show. Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck also executive produce. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

“Star Wars: Ahsoka” is one of several live-action shows set in the “Star Wars” universe on the way. There is also “The Acolyte” starring Amandla Stenberg and “Skeleton Crew” starring Jude Law. Neither of those shows has a premiere date at the time of this publishing. In terms of continuing shows, “The Mandalorian” recently aired its third season while “Andor” is prepping its second.