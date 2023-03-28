‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,’ ‘Lower Decks’ Renewed at Paramount+, Set Summer Premieres

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” has been renewed for Season 3 while “Star Trek: Lower Decks” has been renewed for Season 5 at Paramount+.

The new seasons of both shows will consist of 10 episodes. In addition, Season 2 of “Strange New Worlds” and Season 4 of “Lower Decks” will both debut this summer. “Strange New Worlds” Season 2 will premiere on June 15 on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. New episodes will then drop weekly thereafter. “Lower Decks” will return in late summer, but an exact date has yet to be announced.

Finally, Season 2 of the Nickelodeon animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy” is set to air this coming winter. Season 1 of that show originally launched in late 2021, with the second half of the season airing in late 2022.

It was previously announced that “Strange New Worlds” and “Lower Decks” will crossover with their upcoming seasons. The episode will air during Season 2 of “Strange New Worlds” and will feature both live-action and animation. “Lower Decks” stars Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid will appear in the episode. Jonathan Frakes directed the episode.

The renewals come as Paramount looks to chart a new course for the “Star Trek” franchise. The flagship new series, “Star Trek: Discovery,” will end with its fifth season in 2024. Paramount+ is currently airing the third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard,” which features a reunion of the “Next Generation” cast alongside series lead Patrick Stewart. There have been rumors that spinoffs built around characters in “Picard” could also be in the works. Paramount has also been developing a Starfleet Academy series for some time, along with a series about the mysterious Section 31 starring Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, a character she originated on “Discovery.”