‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ Series Ordered at Paramount+

A “Star Trek” series set at Starfleet Academy has officially been ordered at Paramount+, Variety has learned.

The series has been in the works for some time, as Variety first reported on the development of a Starfleet Academy show in 2018, though that project had a different creative team.

The premiere episode hails from writer and executive producer Gaia Violo. Alex Kurtzman, who oversees the “Star Trek” TV universe for Paramount, will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner along with Noga Landau. Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber also executive produce. CBS Studios produces in association with Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout, Lumet, and Roddenberry Entertainment are currently under overall deals at CBS Studios.

“Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves,” Kurtzman and Landau said. “The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!”

The official logline for the series states that it “will introduce us to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

“As we continue to explore more of the ‘Star Trek’ universe, we’re thrilled to bring ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ to fans around the world as the next chapter in this expanding franchise,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau’s vision is a smart and thrilling take that celebrates the core principles of what ‘Star Trek’ has always stood for, but through the eyes of the next generation of Starfleet’s leaders.”

Production on “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” will begin in 2024.

This marks the latest “Star Trek” TV franchise news to be announced in recent weeks. Most recently, it was announced that both “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” had been renewed ahead of their new season premieres. Prior to that, it was announced that “Star Trek: Discovery,” will end with its fifth season in 2024.