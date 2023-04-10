‘Star Trek: Picard’ Series Finale Gets Special Imax Live Screening (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount+ and CBS Studios have announced an Imax live screening opportunity for the final two episodes of their original series “Star Trek: Picard,” Variety can exclusively reveal.

On Wednesday, April 19, ten participating Imax theaters in the U.S. will provide an early screening of the last two episodes of the third and final season, including the series finale, ahead of its Paramount+ debut on Thursday, April 20.

Tickets to the screenings are free and fans can sign up and register at http://startrekpicardfinalescreenings.com on Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The exclusive screening event will take place at 10 participating Imax theaters in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Dallas.

There will be a special final season poster giveaway and complimentary concessions for fans in attendance. Audiences will also be able to take part in a live Q&A following the screening with Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Terry Matalas. The Q&A will be held in-person at the Los Angeles screening while being broadcast to the rest of the Imax theater locations.

“Star Trek: Picard” highlights Stewart in his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons during “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The series follows Picard as he enters the next stage of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart.

The culmination of “Star Trek: Picard” sees Picard receiving a message from a long lost friend that sends him into a new mission. Recruiting allies from the past and present, Picard embarks on an adventure that will permanently alter the fate of the Federation.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For Season 3, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for the third season.