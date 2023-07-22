‘Star Trek’ Unveils First Looks at ‘Discovery’ Final Season, ‘Strange New Worlds’ Musical Episode, ‘Lower Decks’ Season 2

The “Star Trek” Universe unveiled several first looks of its Paramount+ TV series at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, including an extended clip from the fifth and final season of “Star Trek: Discovery,” a trailer and premiere date for the fourth season of “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” and a trailer for the upcoming musical episode of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” currently streaming its second season.

The panel ended with a screening of the “Strange New Worlds” episode featuring the stars of the animated “Lower Decks” — which will be available on Paramount+ early, starting at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

All the preview videos are below.

In the “Discovery” clip, Capt. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) encounters three new characters introduced for Season 5. First, she comes upon two mercenary scavengers, Moll (Eve Harlow) and L’ak (Elias Toufexis), who possess an artifact that Burnham is also seeking. When they escape, Burnham engages in an unconventional pursuit; she’s joined by another Starfleet captain, Rayner (Callum Keith Rennie), along with the crew of her ship, the U.S.S. Discovery — joined by Federation operative Kovich, played by director David Cronenberg since Season 3 of the series.

In the final season of “Discovery,” which premieres in early 2024, Burnham and the Discovery crew are seeking “an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries,” according to an official release. The rest of the cast includes Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Blu del Barrio. Executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners; Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth also executive produce the series.

Along with releasing the trailer for Season 4 for “Lower Decks,” Paramount+ announced the season will premiere with the first two episodes on Sept. 7. The trailer showcases the unknown force that has been attacking starships across the galaxy, as well as the how the prospect of promotion for the show’s junior officers on the U.S.S. Cerritos leads to all kinds of madcap shenanigans.

The voice cast includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman. Mike McMahon is showrunner and executive producer; Kurtzman, Roddenberry, Roth, Baiers and Katie Krentz are executive producers.

Along with the “Strange New Worlds”/“Lower Decks” crossover episode, Paramount+ also confirmed that the ninth episode of “Strange New Worlds” this season will be a musical, with 10 original songs by Kay Hanley (“Letters to Cleo”) and Tom Polce (“Letters to Cleo,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”). That episode, titled, “Subspace Rhapsody,” will debut on Paramount+ on Aug. 3, followed by the season finale on Aug. 10.

The cast includes Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, with recurring guest stars Paul Wesley (as James T. Kirk) and Carol Kane. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners and executive producers, and Kurtzman, Kadin, Baiers, Roddenberry, Roth, Siracusa, Weber and Jenny Lumet are executive producers.