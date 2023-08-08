Stand Up To Cancer Telethon Special Returns Aug. 19 With 8th Edition (TV News Roundup)

Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) will produce its eighth fundraising telecast on Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. ET to raise money for cancer research and treatments. The one hour special, titled “How It Started, How It’s Going,” will acknowledge how SU2C has impacted cancer research over the past 15 years. Founded in 2008, the program was initiated by a group of women aiming to motivate the entertainment community to raise awareness and funding for cancer research.

Celebrities set to be featured throughout the special include Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Justin Timberlake. A montage of comedy skits from past editions will also be shown, featuring Jack Black, Ben Falcone, Zach Galifianakis, Brad Garrett, Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Melissa McCarthy and Matthew McConaughey. Previous music performances by Brittany Howard, Simone Ledward Boseman and The Who will be shown as well.

Moreover, the show will feature cancer scientists who have received funding from SU2C and cancer survivors who received treatments supported by SU2C.

“We started this movement in 2008 to save lives and it is remarkable to see that in 15 years our scientists have accomplished this goal through breakthrough research that intercepts and treats cancer in ways we never thought possible,” SU2C co-founder Katie Couric said. “There is more work to do to cure cancer and every dollar counts; we will not stop until we make every cancer patient a long-term survivor.”

The telecast will air on 50+ media platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including all four major U.S. broadcasting networks. Additionally, the telecast can be streamed on Disney+, Peacock, Max, Hulu, and other streaming services.

FIRST LOOKS

The trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series “The Changeling,” starring and executive produced by Lakeith Stanfield, has been released. Based on Victor LaValle’s book of the same name, the show is described as “a horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.” The eight-part drama — also labeled as “a fairy tale for grownups” — stars Stanfield as a husband and father who begins experiencing fantastical occurrences after his son is born.

“Would you even know if you crossed into a fairy tale?” the narration asks audiences. “There are portals in this world that we may never know we’ve trespassed through.”

The trailer shows Stanfield’s character and his wife Emma (Clark Backo) during their courting phase, when she explains to him that she met a mysterious woman at a forbidden lagoon in Brazil who told her she had three wishes. This mysterious story aside, all seems to proceed normally for the couple, at least for a little while: the trailer shows a beautiful wedding and then the birth of their son. At this point, the trailer teases some ominous and inexplicable happenings, from blue smoke seeping under a doorway to a person sitting upright in a room ablaze with flames. Stanfield searches desperately for his wife, and realizes witches might be at the root of his problems.

Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder and Jared Abrahamson also star, in addition to special guest star Malcolm Barrett. Kelly Marcel is showrunner and writer of “The Changeling,” and the pilot episode was directed by Melina Matsoukas. The first three episodes will be released on Sept. 8 followed by one episode every Friday until Oct. 13.

STREAMING

JetBlue has teamed up with Peacock to provide in-flight access to the streamer’s library of original content, the brands announced Monday.

Peacock titles including “Poker Face,” “Based on a True Story,” “Love Island,” “Below Deck Down Under,” “The Traitors,” “Hart to Hart” and more are now available to stream via JetBlue’s entertainment touchscreens.

JetBlue passengers will have access to more than 100 Peacock titles, with those subscribed to the streamer able to access Peacock’s full offerings including original series, live sports, movies, shows and news, using JetBlue’s free high-speed Fly-Fi on their own devices.

JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program members will receive 1,000 TrueBlue points for subscribing to Peacock. Additionally, Mosaic members will receive 12 months of Peacock as part of their package deal at no additional cost.

The brands also announced a sweepstake to Fooji adorned with free prize packs, including co-branded travel items, Peacock subscriptions and a variety of potential JetBlue prizes such as free roundtrip flights, a JetBlue Vacations package, TrueBlue Mosaic membership and more.

AWARDS

New York home-chef Brad Mahlof has won Season 2 of PBS’s “The Great American Recipe.” The finale premiered August 7, where judges Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot named Mahlof winner for his array of Libyan, Israeli and Ashkenazi-inspired recipes throughout the season. “The Great American Recipe” has also just been renewed for a third season set to premiere next summer.

“Last year audiences fell in love with this friendly competition series that celebrated diversity through the lens of food and story, and this year they came back for seconds, in increasing numbers,” said Zara Frankel, a senior director of programming and development at PBS. “To date, over three million people have viewed each episode of ‘The Great American Recipe’ and Season 2 has garnered more than 600 thousand full episode streams on PBS’s owned platforms and YouTube. A big congratulations to Brad Mahlof for winning the second season of the series. We are thrilled that this show has resonated with so many and can’t wait for Season 3.”

“The Great American Recipe” is co-produced by VPM and Objective Media Group America for PBS. Executive producers are Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce, with Alyssa Hastrich as showrunner.