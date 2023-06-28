‘Squid Game’ Season 2 at Netflix Adds Eight New Cast Members

“Squid Game” Season 2 at Netflix is rounding out its cast, with the addition of eight new cast members.

New additions to the second season of the international hit series are: Park Gyu-young (“Sweet Home”), Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim (“Be Melodramatic,” “Move to Heaven”), Lee David (“The Fortress,” “Svaha: The Sixth Finger”), Lee Jin-uk (“Sweet Home,” “Miss Granny”), Choi Seung-hyun (“Tazza: The Hidden Card,” “Commitment”), Roh Jae-won (“Missing Yoon,” “Ditto”), and Won Ji-an (“D.P.”). A picture of the new cast members can be seen below.

Netflix previously announced that Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun would also be joining the new season alongside returning cast members Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo, and Wi Ha-jun.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the series, will return as writer, director and executive producer for the new season. Kim Ji-yeon will also executive produce. Firstman Studio will produce.

“Squid Game” exploded onto the TV scene in September 2021, with the first season eventually becoming the most-watched season of television in Netflix history with over 2.2 billion hours viewed, equating to 265.2 million views for the series. The show netted 14 Emmy nominations for Season 1. It ultimately won six, including a historic win for Lee in the best actor in a drama category. Hwang also won the Emmy for best directing for a drama.

Netflix is also building on the show’s success with the upcoming reality competition series “Squid Game: The Challenge,” where contestants will compete in games featured in the scripted version in order to win a cash prize. The show is due to debut in November.

[From left to right: CHOI SEUNG-HYUN, LEE JIN-UK, WON JI-AN, PARK GYU-YOUNG, KANG AE-SIM, LEE DAVID, JO YU-RI, ROH JAE-WON ]