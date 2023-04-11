Sports Emmys: ‘NFL 360,’ 2022 Winter Olympics and ESPN Lead This Year’s Nominations

NFL Network’s “NFL 360” and NBC’s coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games led the nomination pack, at ten each, for this year’s 44th annual Sports Emmy Awards. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the ceremony, which takes place at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, May 22.

Previously announced: Bryant Gumbel will receive the lifetime achievement award for his role in sports journalism.

“Today we honor these esteemed nominees and celebrate those who bring the thrill of competitive sports into our lives on a daily basis,” said Adam Sharp, president & CEO, NATAS. “We are excited by the extraordinary quality of this year’s submissions and equally excited by the opportunity to honor this year’s Lifetime Achievement honoree, Bryant Gumbel, celebrating his more than five decades of sports broadcasting excellence.”

Nominations were announced in 47 categories, including studio host, event analyst, live special and live series, as well as documentary, journalism, public service content and Esports categories. Other top nominees include 2022 NCAA March Madness, with eight nods; 2022 FIFA World Cup (seven), ESPN’s “Sportscenter” (six) and Fox’s coverage of Super Bowl LVII (six). ESPN led all networks, with 42 nominations.

Here are this year’s Sports Emmy noms:

OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL

2022 FIFA World Cup Final (Fox) Argentina vs France [FIFA | HBS]

The 148th Kentucky Derby (NBC)

MLB at Field of Dreams (Fox)

Super Bowl LVII (Fox) Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)

The 118th World Series (Fox) Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies



OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES

Monday Night Football (ESPN)

NFL on CBS (CBS)

Saturday Night College Football (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE

AFC Championship Game (CBS) Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

FedEx Cup Playoffs on NBC (NBC | Golf Channel)

NHL on TNT (TBS | TNT)

NLCS (Fox | FS1) San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE

All Access (Showtime) Davis vs Romero: Epilogue

Hey Rookie: Welcome To The NFL (ESPN) The 2022 NFL Draft [NFL Films]

NFL Game Day All-Access (YouTube) Super Bowl LVII [NFL Films]

Road To The Super Bowl (Fox) [NFL Films]

Welcome to the NHL: 2022 NHL Draft (ESPN+ | NHL Network) [NHL Original Productions]



OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL

Basketball Stories (NBA TV) Sir Charles & The Doctor

The Great Debate with Charles Barkley (TNT)

NFL 360 (NFL Network) The Indelible Legacy of Jimmy Raye

NFL 360 (NFL Network) Women in Football

SC Featured (ESPN+) White Men Can’t Jump – 30th Anniversary Special

UFC Year of the Fighter (UFC Fight Pass) Amanda Nunes



OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES

E60 (ESPN)

Eli’s Places (ESPN+) [NFL Films | Omaha Productions]

NFL 360 (NFL Network)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max)

The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED (YouTube) [UNINTERRUPTED | Frēhand | Hardware Agency]



OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE

BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022 (BLAST.tv) [BLAST]

2022 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend (YouTube) Atlanta Faze vs Los Angeles Thieves [Activision Blizzard Esports | Esports Engine]

The International 11 – Dota2 Championship (Twitch | YouTube | Steam TV) Team Secret vs Tundra Esports [Valve Corporation]

League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final (LoLEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube) T1 vs DRX [Riot Games]

VCT Champions 2022 Grand Final (ValorantEsports.com |Twitch | YouTube) OpTic vs LOUD [Riot Games]



OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY

38 at the Garden (HBO Max) [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]

Fault Lines (Al Jazeera English) Bloodsport

Fightlore (UFC Fight Pass) Mark Schultz’s Ultimate Victory

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix) [Archer’s Mark]

NBA on TNT (TNT) Bill Russell: Answer the Call



OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY

After Jackie (History Channel) [UNINTERRUPTED | Major League Baseball | Firelight Films | History Channel | Jackie Robinson Foundation]

Citizen Ashe (CNN) [CNN Films | Dogwoof ]

NYC Point Gods (Showtime) [Boardroom]

The Redeem Team (Netflix) [Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company | Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment USA Basketball | 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]

Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair (Peacock)

[WWE ]

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

’72 – A Gathering Of Champions (Olympics.com) [Hock FIlms | Game1 | Hatcreek Films]

Good Rivals (Prime Video) [Amazon Studios | Skydance Media | Meadowlark Media]

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Hulu) [Los Angeles Media Fund | The Los Angeles Lakers Inc | Haven Entertainment | Hill District Media]

Meddling (NBC | Peacock)

SHAQ (HBO Max) [Film 45 | Hardware Studios | Jersey Legends]



OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED

Coach Prime (Prime Video) [SMAC Entertainment | DG West]

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix) [Box to Box Films]

Hard Knocks (HBO | HBO Max) Training Camp with the Detroit Lions [NFL Films]

Last Chance U (Netflix) Basketball [GQ Studios | Endgame Entertainment | One Potato Productions | Boardwalk Pictures]

Race: Bubba Wallace (Netflix) [300 Studios | Boardwalk Pictures]



OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY

College GameDay (ESPN)

Fox NFL Sunday (Fox)

Inside the NBA (TNT)

Monday Night Countdown (ESPN)

NFL Slimetime (Nickelodeon) [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]



OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY

MLB Tonight (MLB Network)

NFL Live (ESPN)

Pardon The Interruption (ESPN) [Rydholm Projects]

The Rich Eisen Show (Peacock | The Roku Channel) [Rich Eisen Productions]

SportsCenter (ESPN)

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN

Fox MLB: The Postseason (Fox | FS1)

Inside the NBA: Playoffs (TNT)

Postseason NFL Countdown (ESPN)

Road to the Final Four (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV)

World Cup Today (Fox | FS1)

OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM

E60 (ESPN) Qatar’s World Cup

E60 (ESPN | ESPN+) Remember the Blue and Yellow

E60 (ESPN) The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany

NFL 360 (NFL Network) Who If Not Us

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max) The IOC Way



OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE

Big Noon Kickoff (Fox) A Mother’s Love

College GameDay (ESPN) Jump Around

IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship (Outside TV) Kyle Brown [The IRONMAN Group Productions]

Sunday NFL Countdown (ESPN) Voodoo Doll-phins

Super Bowl LVII (Fox) My Little Brother



OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE

Betsy & Irv (ESPN+) [ESPN Films]

Big Noon Kickoff (Fox) Meechie

NFL 360 (NFL Network) Kahuku Mana

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max) Unstoppable: The Story of Kirstie Ennis

SportsCenter (ESPN) SC Featured: Mind Over Matter

SportsCenter (ESPN) SC Featured: Seams to Heal



OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE

The 123rd Army-Navy Game (CBS) It’s A Family

2022 College Football Playoff National Championship (ESPN) Of Grit and Glory

2022 NCAA March Madness (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV) NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC) The Ride of Their Lives

The 2022 U.S. Open Championships (ESPN) I Was Here



OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – EVENT COVERAGE

CFP National Championship MegaCast (ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN Deportes | ESPNU |ESPNews | SEC Network | ESPN App | ABC)

Fan Controlled Football (NBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV) [Crazy Legs Productions]

2022 FIFA World Cup (Fox | FS1 | FOX Digital)

XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video) TNF Optionality



OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING

House of Highlights (Bleacher Report) Showdown: The Return of Dodgeball

The Men In Blazers Show (Twitch)

NFL 360 (NFL Network) Who If Not Us

NHL on ESPN (ESPN.com) Ovechkin 800

World Cup Now (Fox Digital)

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION

Fan Controlled Football (NBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV) 2.0 [Crazy Legs Productions]

McEnroe vs McEnroe (ABC | ESPN | ESPN+)

NBA App (NBA Digital) Reimagined

XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC) The World’s First Immersive 8K Livestream [Cosm | Intel]

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video) Prime Vision



OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST

James Brown (CBS | Paramount+)

Rece Davis (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)

Rich Eisen (NFL Network | Peacock | The Roku Channel)

Mike Tirico (NBC | Golf Channel)

Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY

Kenny Albert (Fox | FS1 | NBC | TNT | TBS)

Mike Breen (ABC)

Joe Buck (ESPN)

Ian Eagle (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV)

Chris Fowler (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)

Al Michaels (Prime Video)

Mike Tirico (NBC)

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST

Charles Barkley (TNT)

Jay Bilas (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)

Nate Burleson (CBS | CBS Sports Network | Nickelodeon | NFL Network)

Ryan Clark (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)

Shaquille O’Neal (TNT)

Kenny Smith (TNT)

Tom Verducci (MLB Network)

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/ EVENT ANALYST

Cris Collinsworth (NBC)

Gary Danielson (CBS)

Peyton Manning (ESPN2 | ESPN+)

Bill Raftery (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV)

John Smoltz (Fox | FS1)

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/REPORTER

Molly McGrath (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)

Tom Rinaldi (Fox | FS1)

Holly Rowe (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)

Lisa Salters (ESPN | ABC)

Melissa Stark (NBC)

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR TALENT

Andraya Carter (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC | SEC Network)

Robert Griffin III (ESPN)

Eli Manning (ESPN2 | ESPN+)

Greg Olsen (Fox)

JJ Redick (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT

2022 FIFA World Cup (Fox | FS1)

The Masters (CBS)

Monday Night Football (ESPN)

XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)

Super Bowl LVII (Fox)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO

College GameDay (ESPN)

2022 FIFA World Cup (Fox | FS1)

Fox NFL Sunday (Fox)

NFL Draft (ESPN | ABC)

XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM

The Dragon (YouTube) [Red Bull Media House]

The 148th Kentucky Derby (NBC)

NFL 360 (NFL Network) See It Through

The Nonstop NBA (NBA Social) [PrettyBird]

Super Bowl LVII (Fox) Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus



OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM

Edge of the Earth (HBO Max) [Teton Gravity Research]

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix) [Archer’s Mark]

Meddling (NBC | Peacock) [SoHi Media]

NFL 360 (NFL Network) Kahuku Mana

NFL 360 (NFL Network) NFL Africa: The Journey

Race to Miami (Red Bull TV) [Red Bull Media House]



OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM

The 123rd Army-Navy Game (CBS) It’s A Family

Monday Night Football (ESPN | ABC) Teases

2022 NCAA March Madness (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV) NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC) Titans

Outside The Lines (ESPN) Without You



OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM

38 at the Garden (HBO Max) [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]

McEnroe (Showtime) [Sylver Entertainment]

2022 NCAA March Madness Coach K Final Four Tribute (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV)

The Redeem Team (Netflix) [Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company | Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment | USA Basketball | 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]

Shaq (HBO Max) [Film 45 | Jersey Legends | Hardware Studios]



THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM

2022 FIFA World Cup (Fox | FS1) Chaos and Order | Colors | Messi/Mbappe

2022 NCAA March Madness (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV) The Commencement

The NFL Today (CBS) Kyle Brandt Series

The 150th Open (NBC) Teases

Outside The Lines (ESPN) Without You



OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM

All Access (Showtime) Spence vs Ugas

E60 (ESPN) The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany

NFL Films Presents (FS1) Joe and the Magic Bean 2.0 [NFL Films]

RIVALS: Ohio State vs Michigan (Sinclair Broadcast Group) [TC Studios | Big Ten Network | DLP Media Group]

Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War (ESPN) [ESPN Films | FILM45 | Peakmark Films]



OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

2022 College Football Playoff National Championship (ESPN) Of Grit and Glory

McEnroe (Showtime) [Sylver Entertainment]

2022 NCAA March Madness (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV) NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

NFL 360 (NFL Network) Who If Not Us

Say Hey, Willie Mays! (HBO Max) [Company Name | UNINTERRUPTED | Zipper Bros Films | Major League Baseball ]

Super Bowl LVII (Fox) Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus



OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT

Fox NFL (Fox)

Friday Night Baseball (Apple TV+) [MLB Network]

NASCAR on NBC (NBC | USA)

XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC | USA)

US Open (ESPN)

OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix) [Box to Box Films]

La Liste – Everything or Nothing (Prime Video) [Sherpas Cinema | Red Bull Studios]

2022 NCAA March Madness (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV) NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

Race to Miami (Red Bull TV) [Red Bull Media House]

Road To The Super Bowl (Fox) [NFL Films]



OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW

2022 FIFA World Cup (Fox | FS1)

NBA on ESPN (ESPN | ABC)

NFL Exclusive Games (NFL Network)

Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game (Nickelodeon) Denver Broncos vs LA Rams

XXIV Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games (NBC | USA | CNBC | Peacock | Twitter | NBCOlympics.com)

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY

38 at the Garden (HBO Max) [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]

Greatness Code (Apple TV+) [Religion of Sports | UNINTERRUPTED]

McEnroe (Showtime) [Sylver Entertainment]

The Portal (Bleacher Report)

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video) Opening Titles



OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION

2022 FIFA World Cup (Fox | FS1) Doha Set

2022 NCAA March Madness (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV) Coach K Final Four Tribute

2022 NCAA March Madness (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV) NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

NFL Slimetime (Nickelodeon) [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]

The Nonstop NBA (NBA Social) [PrettyBird]

Playoffs on NBA Lane (NBA Social) [Superprime]



THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Fox NFL Sunday (Fox) Fox Sports Live MULTICAM XR Set

The International 11 – Dota2 Championship (Twitch | YouTube | Steam TV) Multicam XR Premium [Valve | Myreze | Pixotope | Ghostframe]

NHL Broadcasts (ESPN | ABC | TNT | TBS | NHL Network) Digitally Enhanced Dasher Boards

Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game (Nickelodeon) An Unreal Nickmas

XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC) Rewiring the Olympics



OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Edge of the Earth (HBO Max) Trailer [BOND]

2022 FIFA World Cup (Fox | FS1) Tis The FIFA World Cup Campaign

NBA TV (NBA TV) 75 Years of Unpredictable | Rivalry | Wow

XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC) Jurassic

Say Hey, Willie Mays! (HBO Max) Trailer [Mark Woollen & Associates]



OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT

An Unbreakable Spirit (CBS | CBS Sports Network) CBS Black History Month Campaign

Mental Health Is Health (CBS | CBS Sports Network) Aaron Taylor

Mindset Series (CBS Sports Network) Solomon Thomas | Megan Rapinoe | Courtney Williams

#See Us CBS | CBS Sports Network CBS Sports LGBTQ Campaign

Super Bowl LVII FOX Run With It [Hungry Man]



OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH

Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022 (Telemundo)

Debate Mundial (Telemundo)

Hoy en La Copa (Telemundo)

SportsCenter (ESPN Deportes)

Sunday Night Football en Universo (Telemundo)

OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH

Diana Flores: La Campeona de Nextitla (Mundo | NFL Social) [NFL Mexico | Sway]

Diana Flores Super Bowl Commercial Surprise (Mundo | NFL Social) [NFL Mexico | SWAY]

Hoy en la Copa (Telemundo) Raúl Jiménez – El Milagro

SportsCenter (ESPN Deportes) SC Reportajes: Arraigado

SportsCenter (ESPN Deportes) SC Reportajes: The Real Deal

Un Tren A Qatar (ESPN Deportes)

OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH