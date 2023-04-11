Sports Emmys: ‘NFL 360,’ 2022 Winter Olympics and ESPN Lead This Year’s Nominations

NFL Network’s “NFL 360” and NBC’s coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games led the nomination pack, at ten each, for this year’s 44th annual Sports Emmy Awards. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the ceremony, which takes place at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, May 22.
Previously announced: Bryant Gumbel will receive the lifetime achievement award for his role in sports journalism.
“Today we honor these esteemed nominees and celebrate those who bring the thrill of competitive sports into our lives on a daily basis,” said Adam Sharp, president & CEO, NATAS. “We are excited by the extraordinary quality of this year’s submissions and equally excited by the opportunity to honor this year’s Lifetime Achievement honoree, Bryant Gumbel, celebrating his more than five decades of sports broadcasting excellence.”
Nominations were announced in 47 categories, including studio host, event analyst, live special and live series, as well as documentary, journalism, public service content and Esports categories. Other top nominees include 2022 NCAA March Madness, with eight nods; 2022 FIFA World Cup (seven), ESPN’s “Sportscenter” (six) and Fox’s coverage of Super Bowl LVII (six). ESPN led all networks, with 42 nominations.
Here are this year’s Sports Emmy noms:
OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL
- 2022 FIFA World Cup Final (Fox)
- Argentina vs France [FIFA | HBS]
- The 148th Kentucky Derby (NBC)
- MLB at Field of Dreams (Fox)
- Super Bowl LVII (Fox)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
- The 118th World Series (Fox)
- Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies
OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES
- Monday Night Football (ESPN)
- NFL on CBS (CBS)
- Saturday Night College Football (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)
- Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)
OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE
- AFC Championship Game (CBS)
- Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs
- FedEx Cup Playoffs on NBC (NBC | Golf Channel)
- NHL on TNT (TBS | TNT)
- NLCS (Fox | FS1)
- San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Sunday Night Football (NBC)
OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE
- All Access (Showtime)
- Davis vs Romero: Epilogue
- Hey Rookie: Welcome To The NFL (ESPN)
- The 2022 NFL Draft [NFL Films]
- NFL Game Day All-Access (YouTube)
- Super Bowl LVII [NFL Films]
- Road To The Super Bowl (Fox)
- [NFL Films]
- Welcome to the NHL: 2022 NHL Draft (ESPN+ | NHL Network)
- [NHL Original Productions]
OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL
- Basketball Stories (NBA TV)
- Sir Charles & The Doctor
- The Great Debate with Charles Barkley (TNT)
- NFL 360 (NFL Network)
- The Indelible Legacy of Jimmy Raye
- NFL 360 (NFL Network)
- Women in Football
- SC Featured (ESPN+)
- White Men Can’t Jump – 30th Anniversary Special
- UFC Year of the Fighter (UFC Fight Pass)
- Amanda Nunes
OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES
- E60 (ESPN)
- Eli’s Places (ESPN+)
- [NFL Films | Omaha Productions]
- NFL 360 (NFL Network)
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max)
- The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED (YouTube)
- [UNINTERRUPTED | Frēhand | Hardware Agency]
OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE
- BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022 (BLAST.tv)
- [BLAST]
- 2022 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend (YouTube)
- Atlanta Faze vs Los Angeles Thieves [Activision Blizzard Esports | Esports Engine]
- The International 11 – Dota2 Championship (Twitch | YouTube | Steam TV)
- Team Secret vs Tundra Esports
- [Valve Corporation]
- League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final (LoLEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube)
- T1 vs DRX [Riot Games]
- VCT Champions 2022 Grand Final (ValorantEsports.com |Twitch | YouTube)
- OpTic vs LOUD [Riot Games]
OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY
- 38 at the Garden (HBO Max)
- [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]
- Fault Lines (Al Jazeera English)
- Bloodsport
- Fightlore (UFC Fight Pass)
- Mark Schultz’s Ultimate Victory
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix)
- [Archer’s Mark]
- NBA on TNT (TNT)
- Bill Russell: Answer the Call
OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY
- After Jackie (History Channel)
- [UNINTERRUPTED | Major League Baseball | Firelight Films | History Channel | Jackie Robinson Foundation]
- Citizen Ashe (CNN)
- [CNN Films | Dogwoof ]
- NYC Point Gods (Showtime)
- [Boardroom]
- The Redeem Team (Netflix)
- [Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company | Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment
- USA Basketball | 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]
- Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair (Peacock)
- [WWE ]
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES
- ’72 – A Gathering Of Champions (Olympics.com)
- [Hock FIlms | Game1 | Hatcreek Films]
- Good Rivals (Prime Video)
- [Amazon Studios | Skydance Media | Meadowlark Media]
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Hulu)
- [Los Angeles Media Fund | The Los Angeles Lakers Inc |
- Haven Entertainment | Hill District Media]
- Meddling (NBC | Peacock)
- SHAQ (HBO Max)
- [Film 45 | Hardware Studios | Jersey Legends]
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED
- Coach Prime (Prime Video)
- [SMAC Entertainment | DG West]
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix)
- [Box to Box Films]
- Hard Knocks (HBO | HBO Max)
- Training Camp with the Detroit Lions [NFL Films]
- Last Chance U (Netflix)
- Basketball [GQ Studios | Endgame Entertainment |
- One Potato Productions | Boardwalk Pictures]
- Race: Bubba Wallace (Netflix)
- [300 Studios | Boardwalk Pictures]
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY
- College GameDay (ESPN)
- Fox NFL Sunday (Fox)
- Inside the NBA (TNT)
- Monday Night Countdown (ESPN)
- NFL Slimetime (Nickelodeon)
- [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY
- MLB Tonight (MLB Network)
- NFL Live (ESPN)
- Pardon The Interruption (ESPN)
- [Rydholm Projects]
- The Rich Eisen Show (Peacock | The Roku Channel)
- [Rich Eisen Productions]
- SportsCenter (ESPN)
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN
- Fox MLB: The Postseason (Fox | FS1)
- Inside the NBA: Playoffs (TNT)
- Postseason NFL Countdown (ESPN)
- Road to the Final Four (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV)
- World Cup Today (Fox | FS1)
OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM
- E60 (ESPN)
- Qatar’s World Cup
- E60 (ESPN | ESPN+)
- Remember the Blue and Yellow
- E60 (ESPN)
- The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany
- NFL 360 (NFL Network)
- Who If Not Us
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max)
- The IOC Way
OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE
- Big Noon Kickoff (Fox)
- A Mother’s Love
- College GameDay (ESPN)
- Jump Around
- IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship (Outside TV)
- Kyle Brown [The IRONMAN Group Productions]
- Sunday NFL Countdown (ESPN)
- Voodoo Doll-phins
- Super Bowl LVII (Fox)
- My Little Brother
OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE
- Betsy & Irv (ESPN+)
- [ESPN Films]
- Big Noon Kickoff (Fox)
- Meechie
- NFL 360 (NFL Network)
- Kahuku Mana
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max)
- Unstoppable: The Story of Kirstie Ennis
- SportsCenter (ESPN)
- SC Featured: Mind Over Matter
- SportsCenter (ESPN)
- SC Featured: Seams to Heal
OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE
- The 123rd Army-Navy Game (CBS)
- It’s A Family
- 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship (ESPN)
- Of Grit and Glory
- 2022 NCAA March Madness (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV)
- NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
- The Ride of Their Lives
- The 2022 U.S. Open Championships (ESPN)
- I Was Here
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – EVENT COVERAGE
- CFP National Championship MegaCast (ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN Deportes | ESPNU |ESPNews | SEC Network | ESPN App | ABC)
- Fan Controlled Football (NBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV)
- [Crazy Legs Productions]
- 2022 FIFA World Cup (Fox | FS1 | FOX Digital)
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
- Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)
- TNF Optionality
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING
- House of Highlights (Bleacher Report)
- Showdown: The Return of Dodgeball
- The Men In Blazers Show (Twitch)
- NFL 360 (NFL Network)
- Who If Not Us
- NHL on ESPN (ESPN.com)
- Ovechkin 800
- World Cup Now (Fox Digital)
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION
- Fan Controlled Football (NBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV)
- 2.0 [Crazy Legs Productions]
- McEnroe vs McEnroe (ABC | ESPN | ESPN+)
- NBA App (NBA Digital)
- Reimagined
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
- The World’s First Immersive 8K Livestream [Cosm | Intel]
- Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)
- Prime Vision
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST
- James Brown (CBS | Paramount+)
- Rece Davis (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)
- Rich Eisen (NFL Network | Peacock | The Roku Channel)
- Mike Tirico (NBC | Golf Channel)
- Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY
- Kenny Albert (Fox | FS1 | NBC | TNT | TBS)
- Mike Breen (ABC)
- Joe Buck (ESPN)
- Ian Eagle (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV)
- Chris Fowler (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)
- Al Michaels (Prime Video)
- Mike Tirico (NBC)
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST
- Charles Barkley (TNT)
- Jay Bilas (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)
- Nate Burleson (CBS | CBS Sports Network | Nickelodeon | NFL Network)
- Ryan Clark (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)
- Shaquille O’Neal (TNT)
- Kenny Smith (TNT)
- Tom Verducci (MLB Network)
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/ EVENT ANALYST
- Cris Collinsworth (NBC)
- Gary Danielson (CBS)
- Peyton Manning (ESPN2 | ESPN+)
- Bill Raftery (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV)
- John Smoltz (Fox | FS1)
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/REPORTER
- Molly McGrath (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)
- Tom Rinaldi (Fox | FS1)
- Holly Rowe (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)
- Lisa Salters (ESPN | ABC)
- Melissa Stark (NBC)
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR TALENT
- Andraya Carter (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC | SEC Network)
- Robert Griffin III (ESPN)
- Eli Manning (ESPN2 | ESPN+)
- Greg Olsen (Fox)
- JJ Redick (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT
- 2022 FIFA World Cup (Fox | FS1)
- The Masters (CBS)
- Monday Night Football (ESPN)
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
- Super Bowl LVII (Fox)
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO
- College GameDay (ESPN)
- 2022 FIFA World Cup (Fox | FS1)
- Fox NFL Sunday (Fox)
- NFL Draft (ESPN | ABC)
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM
- The Dragon (YouTube) [Red Bull Media House]
- The 148th Kentucky Derby (NBC)
- NFL 360 (NFL Network)
- See It Through
- The Nonstop NBA (NBA Social)
- [PrettyBird]
- Super Bowl LVII (Fox)
- Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM
- Edge of the Earth (HBO Max)
- [Teton Gravity Research]
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix)
- [Archer’s Mark]
- Meddling (NBC | Peacock)
- [SoHi Media]
- NFL 360 (NFL Network)
- Kahuku Mana
- NFL 360 (NFL Network)
- NFL Africa: The Journey
- Race to Miami (Red Bull TV)
- [Red Bull Media House]
OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM
- The 123rd Army-Navy Game (CBS)
- It’s A Family
- Monday Night Football (ESPN | ABC)
- Teases
- 2022 NCAA March Madness (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV)
- NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
- Titans
- Outside The Lines (ESPN)
- Without You
OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM
- 38 at the Garden (HBO Max)
- [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]
- McEnroe (Showtime)
- [Sylver Entertainment]
- 2022 NCAA March Madness Coach K Final Four Tribute (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV)
- The Redeem Team (Netflix)
- [Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company | Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment | USA Basketball |
- 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]
- Shaq (HBO Max)
- [Film 45 | Jersey Legends | Hardware Studios]
THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM
- 2022 FIFA World Cup (Fox | FS1)
- Chaos and Order | Colors | Messi/Mbappe
- 2022 NCAA March Madness (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV)
- The Commencement
- The NFL Today (CBS)
- Kyle Brandt Series
- The 150th Open (NBC)
- Teases
- Outside The Lines (ESPN)
- Without You
OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM
- All Access (Showtime)
- Spence vs Ugas
- E60 (ESPN)
- The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany
- NFL Films Presents (FS1)
- Joe and the Magic Bean 2.0 [NFL Films]
- RIVALS: Ohio State vs Michigan (Sinclair Broadcast Group)
- [TC Studios | Big Ten Network | DLP Media Group]
- Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War (ESPN)
- [ESPN Films | FILM45 | Peakmark Films]
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
- 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship (ESPN)
- Of Grit and Glory
- McEnroe (Showtime)
- [Sylver Entertainment]
- 2022 NCAA March Madness (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV)
- NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
- NFL 360 (NFL Network)
- Who If Not Us
- Say Hey, Willie Mays! (HBO Max)
- [Company Name | UNINTERRUPTED | Zipper Bros Films | Major League Baseball ]
- Super Bowl LVII (Fox)
- Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus
OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT
- Fox NFL (Fox)
- Friday Night Baseball (Apple TV+)
- [MLB Network]
- NASCAR on NBC (NBC | USA)
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC | USA)
- US Open (ESPN)
OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix)
- [Box to Box Films]
- La Liste – Everything or Nothing (Prime Video)
- [Sherpas Cinema | Red Bull Studios]
- 2022 NCAA March Madness (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV)
- NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
- Race to Miami (Red Bull TV)
- [Red Bull Media House]
- Road To The Super Bowl (Fox)
- [NFL Films]
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW
- 2022 FIFA World Cup (Fox | FS1)
- NBA on ESPN (ESPN | ABC)
- NFL Exclusive Games (NFL Network)
- Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game (Nickelodeon)
- Denver Broncos vs LA Rams
- XXIV Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games (NBC | USA | CNBC | Peacock | Twitter | NBCOlympics.com)
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY
- 38 at the Garden (HBO Max)
- [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]
- Greatness Code (Apple TV+)
- [Religion of Sports | UNINTERRUPTED]
- McEnroe (Showtime)
- [Sylver Entertainment]
- The Portal (Bleacher Report)
- Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)
- Opening Titles
OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION
- 2022 FIFA World Cup (Fox | FS1)
- Doha Set
- 2022 NCAA March Madness (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV)
- Coach K Final Four Tribute
- 2022 NCAA March Madness (TBS | CBS | TNT | TruTV)
- NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
- NFL Slimetime (Nickelodeon)
- [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]
- The Nonstop NBA (NBA Social)
- [PrettyBird]
- Playoffs on NBA Lane (NBA Social)
- [Superprime]
THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
- Fox NFL Sunday (Fox)
- Fox Sports Live MULTICAM XR Set
- The International 11 – Dota2 Championship (Twitch | YouTube | Steam TV)
- Multicam XR Premium [Valve | Myreze | Pixotope | Ghostframe]
- NHL Broadcasts (ESPN | ABC | TNT | TBS | NHL Network)
- Digitally Enhanced Dasher Boards
- Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game (Nickelodeon)
- An Unreal Nickmas
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
- Rewiring the Olympics
OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
- Edge of the Earth (HBO Max)
- Trailer [BOND]
- 2022 FIFA World Cup (Fox | FS1)
- Tis The FIFA World Cup Campaign
- NBA TV (NBA TV)
- 75 Years of Unpredictable | Rivalry | Wow
- XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
- Jurassic
- Say Hey, Willie Mays! (HBO Max)
- Trailer [Mark Woollen & Associates]
OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT
- An Unbreakable Spirit (CBS | CBS Sports Network)
- CBS Black History Month Campaign
- Mental Health Is Health (CBS | CBS Sports Network)
- Aaron Taylor
- Mindset Series (CBS Sports Network)
- Solomon Thomas | Megan Rapinoe | Courtney Williams
- #See Us CBS | CBS Sports Network
- CBS Sports LGBTQ Campaign
- Super Bowl LVII FOX
- Run With It [Hungry Man]
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH
- Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022 (Telemundo)
- Debate Mundial (Telemundo)
- Hoy en La Copa (Telemundo)
- SportsCenter (ESPN Deportes)
- Sunday Night Football en Universo (Telemundo)
OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH
- Diana Flores: La Campeona de Nextitla (Mundo | NFL Social) [NFL Mexico | Sway]
- Diana Flores Super Bowl Commercial Surprise (Mundo | NFL Social) [NFL Mexico | SWAY]
- Hoy en la Copa (Telemundo) Raúl Jiménez – El Milagro
- SportsCenter (ESPN Deportes) SC Reportajes: Arraigado
- SportsCenter (ESPN Deportes) SC Reportajes: The Real Deal
- Un Tren A Qatar (ESPN Deportes)
OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH
- Andrés Cantor (Telemundo)
- Rolando Cantú (Telemundo)
- Lindsay Casinelli (Univision | TUDN)
- Carolina Guillén (ESPN Deportes)
- Miguel Gurwitz (Telemundo)
- Pilar Pérez (ESPN Deportes)