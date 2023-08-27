‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series Adaptation Not Moving Forward at Disney+

“The Spiderwick Chronicles” series adaptation is no longer moving forward at Disney+, Variety has confirmed.

The completed six-episode series, which hails from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, is currently being shopped to other potential buyers.

Based on the best-selling children’s books of the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, “The Spiderwick Chronicles” live-action series follows the Grace family as they move into their ancestral home, The Spiderwick Estate, and discover an alternate world of fairies. The streamer announced “The Spiderwick Chronicles” series in November 2021 as part of Disney+ Day.

Last year, Variety exclusively reported that “Shazam!” star Jack Dylan Grazer, Joy Bryant and Mychala Lee were cast in the series, joining Christian Slater, Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell. Grazer provides the voice of boggart Thimbletack, while Bryant and Lee play Helen Grace and Mallory, respectively.

Showrunner Aron Eli Coleite serves as executive producer alongside Black, DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg and Julie Kane-Ritsch. Kat Coiro directs the first two episodes and also executive produces.

DiTerlizzi and Black’s “Spiderwick Chronicles” series consists of five books: “The Field Guide,” “The Seeing Stone,” “Lucinda’s Secret,” “The Ironwood Tree” and “The Wrath of Mulgarath.” A spinoff series, titled “Beyond the Spiderwick Chronicles,” contains three novels including “The Nixie’s Song,” “A Giant Problem” and “The Wyrm King.” The 2008 film adaptation of the books starred Freddie Highmore, Sarah Bolger, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short, Nick Nolte and Seth Rogen.

Along with axing “The Spiderwick Chronicles” series, Disney+ recently canceled “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” after two seasons.

Deadline first broke the “Spiderwick Chronicles” news.