Spider-Man Noir Live-Action Series in the Works at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

A Spider-Man Noir live-action series is in the works at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively.

The untitled series will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. An individual with knowledge of the project says that the show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker.

This is the second known project based on the Sony-controlled Marvel characters at Amazon Prime Video and MGM+. It was previously announced that Amazon was moving forward with the series “Silk: Spider Society” from showrunner Angela Kang, with several other shows in the works. It is unknown at this time which other Marvel characters will be featured in the other Amazon shows, though Sony currently controls over 900 such characters associated with the Spider-Man franchise.

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the Spider-Man Noir show. Uziel developed the show along with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal, who all executive produce. Pascal executive produces via Pascal Pictures. Sony Pictures Television is the studio, with Lord and Miller currently under an overall deal there.

Uziel most recently worked on the screenplay for the romantic comedy feature “The Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. His other writing credits include “22 Jump Street,” the 2021 “Mortal Kombat” film, and “The Cloverfield Paradox.” He has also worked on the scripts for upcoming films like “John Wick 4” and “Borderlands,” based on the video game of the same name.

He is repped by Curate and Myman Greenspan.

The Spider-Man Noir comics originally debuted in 2009 as part of the Marvel Noir universe. That version of the iconic superhero lives in New York during the Great Depression. He is bitten by a spider hidden inside a stolen artifact, causing him to have visions of a spider-god who grants him superpowers. The character has previously appeared onscreen in the animated series “Ultimate Spider-Man” with Milo Ventimiglia providing his voice, while Nicolas Cage voiced the character in “Into the Spider-Verse.” The Amazon show will be the first live-action iteration of Spider-Man Noir.

Sony has released multiple Spider-Man live-action films in the past and currently works with Marvel Studios on the rebooted film franchise starring Tom Holland via Columbia Pictures. Sony is also behind “Into the Spider-Verse,” which won the Academy Award for best animated film in 2019. Two sequels to that film are currently in the works, with the first — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — due out in theaters in June 2023.

To date, Sony has also released the live-action films “Venom” and its sequel “Let There Be Carnage” starring Tom Hardy, as well as “Morbius” starring Jared Leto. A third “Venom” film is currently in development, while Sony is also at work on film versions of characters like “Kraven the Hunter” starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and “Madame Web” starring Dakota Johnson, among several others.